New Yachting Regulations for 2024

With an ever-growing focus on sustainability, safety, and technological advancement, these impending changes signal a pivotal moment for the maritime sector. While these regulations are developed for merchant ships, they will potentially affect many yachts based upon size and area of operation.
Yachts Affected: Commercial Yachts of 500 GT and greater.
As a result of a number of incidents on board ships involving the failure of mooring lines causing serious injury or death, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has developed new requirements covering the provision and maintenance of mooring lines. New SOLAS yachts, built after Jan. 1, 2024, will require their mooring equipment to be designed to ensure occupational safety and safe mooring. For all existing SOLAS yachts, the mooring equipment, including lines and wires, will be subject to inspection and maintenance requirements. Additionally, yachts shall have documented maintenance plans, procedures, and records for mooring operations, equipment, and lines.
Yachts Affected: Commercial Yachts of 500 GT and greater
Previous amendments to SOLAS chapter II-1 identified a number of inconsistencies. These arose from the different philosophies behind the damage stability assessment and the assumptions made for the regulations. In the probabilistic method of damage stability, it does not rely upon a single deck (the bulkhead deck) to provide the uppermost watertight boundary. Instead, it uses the upper boundary of the buoyant volume. In theory, this does not need to be a single horizontal surface.
Noting this technical contrast, in short for yachts, there will be more choices available for valve types to be used at the forward collision bulkhead. This revision provides clearer guidance to flag administrations beginning January 1, 2024 . It also provides designers with more flexibility.
Yachts Affected: Commercial Yachts of 300 GT and greater
The current SOLAS chapter IV (GMDSS) requirements were adopted in 1988 based upon technologies developed in the 1970s. Noting the significant changes since that date, a comprehensive review of the radiocommunication requirements has been completed. The functional requirements of the GMDSS have been modified slightly so each yacht is to be capable of the list below, beginning Jan. 1, 2024.
The need for Narrow Band Direct Printing (NBDP) is no longer a requirement. The definition of “Sea Area A3” has changed and now means, “an area, excluding sea areas A1 and A2, within the coverage of a recognized mobile satellite service (RMSS) supported by the ship earth station (SES) carried on board.”
Yachts Affected: All yachts of 100 GT and greater.
In an effort to address marine plastic litter from ships, the IMO modified the requirements for placards, garbage management plans, and garbage record-keeping. The Garbage Record Book is now mandatory for yachts of 100 GT and above, beginning May 1, 2024. Previously, it was required only for yachts of 400 GT and greater.
May 1, 2024
Yachts Affected: All yachts of 400 GT and greater.
Desiring to improve vessel safety, the IMO has required the addition of a fuel’s flashpoint to the Bunker Delivery Note (BDN), beginning May 1, 2024. Fuel suppliers will need to ensure that the BDNs are consistent with the revised requirements for flashpoint. Yacht managers, captains, and engineers will need to ensure that the BDNs provided by fuel suppliers comply with the revised requirements.
As the maritime industry steers towards 2024, these impending regulations mark a turning point, driving fundamental changes in safety, sustainability, and technological innovation. Embracing these shifts will not only ensure compliance, but also present opportunities for innovation, efficiency gains, and a more environmentally conscious approach to maritime operations.
Capt. Jake DesVergers currently serves as chief surveyor for the International Yacht Bureau (IYB), a recognized organization that provides flag-state inspection services to private and commercial yachts on behalf of several flag-state administrations. A deck officer graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, he previously sailed as master on merchant ships, acted as designated person for a shipping company, and served as regional manager for an international classification society. Contact him at 954-596-2728 or www.yachtbureau.org