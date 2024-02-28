Quay Crew Chief Officer Salary Survey Results

Quay Crew surveyed over 100 chief officers to get an updated look at the current salary, leave, and bonus packages offered across the superyacht industry. Quay Crew is a superyacht recruitment agency placing crew and yachting professionals globally and is based in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Newly appointed and highly experienced chief officers on board yachts ranging from 40 meters to 100+ meters were surveyed. The average age of when the respondents first became chief officers was 29.9 years, while the majority hold a Chief Mate 3000 license. Quay Crew found that the surveyed chief officers on board private yachts are receiving an average monthly salary of €8,860, while private/charter chief officers are receiving €7,960.

Almost 73% of the chief officers receive time for time leave, and the time for time rotation steadily increases as chief officers step up in yacht size. Salaries also regularly increase with yacht size, but there is an indication that chief officers are sacrificing higher pay in return for some rotation. Quay Crew’s survey found no notable differences between the number of full-time and rotational roles on exclusively private and private/charter yachts, suggesting it is related to size.

Quay Crew’s findings show 84% of chief officers have received some form of a pay raise, but only 16% are guaranteed an annual increase as part of their contract. The survey suggests that chief officers are two thirds more likely to receive a contractual annual pay rise on board a private yacht compared to those that charter as well. The survey found that 34% of the responding chief officers have spent over five years in their position without becoming a captain.

“Anecdotally, getting your first drive position is the most challenging, so while this report highlights some average packages, it’s arguably more important to find a well-run boat that will support your goals,” wrote Tim Clarke, director of Quay Crew. “Skipping jobs to earn a couple of hundred Euros more may not benefit your career in the long term.”

Quay Crew Disclaimer: As with any salary survey in any industry, there are always exceptions, and this is no different in yachting. There are clearly some outliers across all yacht size brackets which can skew the averages somewhat and readers should keep this in mind when comparing their own package.

