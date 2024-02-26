savvy navvy Adds Ocean Regulatory Information to its Ocean Navigation

Savvy navvy added new information like marine protection areas to its boat navigation app.

Savvy navvy, a boat navigation app made for all types of boaters, has recently added ocean regulatory information to its app. The new addition includes marine protection areas, which was made possible through a collaboration with ProtectedSeas.

The collaboration looks to give boaters information about their surrounding environment so that they can make environmentally conscious decisions while on the water. The app will provide boaters with 22,000 marine protected and managed areas in more than 220 countries across the world. These areas include speed-limit zones to protect marine life, fishery management areas, and more.

Savvy navvy offers information to boaters like tide status, incoming weather, and anchorage locations. Their recent update to the app added features like an anchor alarm that makes a sound if a boater’s vessel drifts outside of a marked area on the app. The company’s addition of ocean regulatory information is another step towards its goal of simplifying boating technology.

“This partnership is the latest in savvy navvy’s ambition to bring sustainability to the forefront of boaters across the globe, as we continue to make navigation safe and easy for everyone on the water,” said David Cusworth, head of innovation and partnerships at savvy navvy.

