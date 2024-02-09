Spring Tablescape Trends

Enjoy this post sponsored by Hive.

Emerald and Earth tones rule the seas this spring.

Whether you are a seasoned chief stewardess or an aspiring greenhorn in the interior world of yachting, we all need inspiration. Fresh design this spring will echo what we are seeing on the spring runways. This season emerald and beige emerge as the key colors, creating a palette that whispers sophistication against the backdrop of the open sea.

We encourage the crew to infuse their personality and passion into the yacht dining experience. We’ve compiled our top tips to help keep your tablescapes current this spring.

Tip 1: Use What’s on Trend

Emerald and elevated earth tones are being used in current fashion trends with the old money aesthetic, and can serve as inspiration for your tablescapes. In this look, we used the greenery that is naturally abundant in the Caribbean to complement the accents in the china border and glassware. We are keeping the main color scheme a variety of teak tans and browns on napkins, flatware, and placemats.

“For our aft deck tablescape we were inspired by a monochromatic look adding pops of greens and browns. We created interest with texture and layering to draw the eye to our stunning, hand painted Les Ottomans plates, from Italy. We used Calaisio for our serving pieces and placemats. This brand is a staple in our showroom not just because they are so unique but they are also sustainable. Calaisio uses dried invasive forest vines from the Philippines for each piece. Some of the other collections used in this look are; Sabre for our Flatware, and Willliam Yeoward and Simon Pearce for Glassware. The florals were designed by the Hive Floral Design Team,” said Liz Nooney of Hive.

Tip 2 – Use Elevated Pieces

With a floral masterpiece as the focal point of a table, it’s important to keep the additional decor pieces minimal and classic. We as stewardesses have long waited for the day that beach sand and glass beads on the table are out of trend. That day has finally arrived. It’s becoming more common to see less flair on the table and to allow the carefully curated pieces themselves impress the guest, playing down the napkins, placemats and other usual elements.

Formal dining tablescapes have evolved to be more playful and inviting. Our team created an elevated coastal look by mixing traditional pieces with casual elements—such as placing our Herend collectibles with our Tisch NY shell placemats. Layering various styles of China from Raynaud Limoge and Anna Weatherly helps evoke a whimsical dining atmosphere. Additionally, it is always important to create variations of height throughout a tablescape. This can be done through glassware, centerpieces, as well as flower arrangements. A beautiful floral is a great way to bring color into the space and tie it all together. For this tablescape, our in-house Floral Design Team pulled color from the dinnerware to create a show-stopping arrangement—with pops of the new 2024 color of the year, Peach Fuzz,” Nooney said.

Tip 3 – Keep Things Light

Using candles (flame and battery operated) has been a staple in table and yacht decor for lighting and fragrance. Today though, we see alternative lighting options with the emergence of rechargeable battery table lamps and fragrance diffusers. Keeping the luminosity and fragrance balanced with the setting of the sun and blooming of evening florals is a delicate involvement.

Overpowering either one of these could create an adverse experience. Pictured here are the Zafferano Poldina Pro Mini Table Lamps with a green accent shade. Hive also offers a distinctive line of diffusers by NEST using high quality fragrance oils with customizable intensity.

Caption: Collections Used: CALAISIO placemats and serving pieces, Les Ottomans plates and napkins, and Bold Acrylic Glasses and Dispenser.

Tip 4: Precision Placement

With so many pieces being pulled for service to place around the boat and on the table, it helps to refer to the essential “rules of thumb” we learn in table setting. Not only do we save time when we have these principles of placement mastered, we also create a symmetrical and cohesive wow factor for the guests. When sat at a table, a guest may not immediately take note of the way the utensils are spaced from one another, but when the eyes scan the table at first glance, there will be a flow that is achieved using these methods.

Tip 5: Include the Crew:

The overall vibe of the boat is as important as the way the table looks. It’s sometimes lost in the hustle of the job each crew member is responsible for on a boat, but we must remember that the guests feel the energy of the crew working together. If time permits, ask the crew for their input, see if anyone wants to share an interesting souvenir from their travels in the tablescape or use the pieces already on the boat.

Tip 6: Polished to Perfection:

It should go without saying that a fingerprint can ruin a glass of wine. White gloves don’t just look nice when setting the table, they protect the fine crystal and silver finishes of the gorgeous tablewares. When you are serving a 30 year old scotch or even a glass of fresh orange juice, there is something magical about the way the light passes through the surface of the vessel it’s being poured into. Similarly, the pristine condition of the dinner fork silver prongs are admired when they are polished to reflect the colors of the meal being served.

William Yeoward Wine Glass, and Champagne Flute; Ercuis Caviar Demitasse Spoon and Dish)

We encourage you to infuse your surroundings as inspiration this spring, use local & fresh elements where possible, and having a sophisticated and luxurious place setting as a base will elevate all your creativity.

The elements you’ve seen here today are customizable and can be mixed and matched to create numerous different settings so that each meal service is unique. The options are endless and allow individuals to add their personal flair.

Everything pictured here was graciously provided by Hive Boutiques, Hive’s Floral Design Studio and Hive’s Bakery & Cafe..

Hive Boutique, renowned for its luxury tableware and decor, takes center stage in our journey to create the perfect yacht table setting. Their expert designer, Susan Robinson, has curated a selection of elegant tablescape pieces that effortlessly capture the essence of maritime charm. We have incorporated Hive bakery and floral items to accentuate the decor as well as a specialty cocktail, the Valhalla Vice, to complement the setting.

As spring approaches and the Caribbean charter season begins, let your yacht become the vessel for unforgettable moments in a sea of elegance and let your table bloom.

Thank you to Worth Avenue Yachts and the captain and crew of M/Y Valhalla for graciously allowing our team to use their stunning yacht for inspiration. M/Y Valhalla is available for charter in the Bahamas. 151′ (46m) Northern Marine Yacht For Charters. 2008 / 2022 Featuring Accommodations for 10 Guests in 5 Staterooms. VALHALLA’s professional crew stands ready to guide you through an unforgettable journey, from the delectable cuisine they offer to the enjoyable array of water toys, including a slide, Sea Bobs, and a 42-foot Boston Whaler Outrage. Now is the time to set sail and discover your very own VAHALLA.

https://www.worthavenueyachts.com/charter-yacht/valhalla-11924/

