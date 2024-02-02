YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y FOUR JACKS, M/Y DALOLI, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts and one recently sold listing, including M/Y FOUR JACKS, M/Y DALOLI, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y FOUR JACKS

M/Y FOUR JACKS is a 150-foot motor yacht that was built by Palmer Johnson and delivered in 2008. The 45-meter vessel is currently for sale for $12,900,000 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States. The yacht was designed by Nuvolari Leonard, including a large interior that accommodates up to 12 guests in five ensuite staterooms. Crew accommodations fit up to eight crewmembers in five cabins. FOUR JACKS recently completed its 15-year Lloyd’s special survey as well as an extensive yard period in October 2023.

The yacht was only ever privately used. Key features on the yacht include three Seakeeper Model 35 gyro stabilizers, a completely new fire suppression system (Tyco hi-fog) installed in September 2023, ABT Trac stabilizers, and more. FOUR JACKS can reach a max speed of 28 knots and a cruising speed of 20 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y FOUR JACKS!

M/Y DALOLI

M/Y DALOLI is a 144-foot motor yacht that is for sale for $7,556,566 in Athens, Greece. The vessel was built by HEESEN YACHTS and delivered in 1998. The yacht underwent its most recent refit in 2023, ensuring peak performance. It is prepared for charter and has a history of successful charter performance. Some of DALOLI’s main features include a sundeck with a sizeable jacuzzi, a tranquil sunbathing nook, and a well-equipped bar.

Up to 12 guests can be accommodated in five staterooms on board, with up to 10 crewmembers fitting in one twin cabin, two triple cabins, and a double captain’s cabin. DALOLI’s recent refit saw a 5G WiFi added throughout the yacht, a new entertainment system, and a complete revamp of the double and VIP cabins on board. The yacht can reach a max speed of 23 knots powered by two MTU 3003 hp at 2,100rpm, while maintaining a cruising speed of 16 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y DALOLI!

M/Y ALEGRIA Y

M/Y ALEGRIA Y is a 124-foot semi-displacement motor yacht that is currently for sale for $12,997,863 in Hong Kong, China. The vessel was built by SANLORENZO and delivered in 2018. The yacht has minimal usage and is built with the tropics in mind. It boasts a three-tier deck design with a jacuzzi pool on the sundeck. The yacht has five cabins on board and is currently the lowest hours SANLORENZO SD126 available for sale. ALEGRIA Y can maintain a cruising speed of 12 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y ALEGRIA Y!

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y GLADIUS

M/Y GLADIUS is a 127-foot motor yacht that was built by CANTIERI DI PISA and delivered in 2007. The 38-meter vessel has five staterooms on board. It can reach a max speed of 24 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on the recently sold vessel!

