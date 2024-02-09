YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y VICTORIOUS, S/Y LETHANTIA, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts and one recently sold listing, including M/Y VICTORIOUS, M/Y LETHANTIA, and more!

Top Hot and New to Market – For Sale Listings

M/Y VICTORIOUS

M/Y VICTORIOUS is a 278-foot expedition or explorer motor yacht that was built by AK YACHT and delivered in 2021. The 85-meter behemoth is currently for sale for $129,281,089 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. VICTORIOUS blends exploration with luxury, allowing its guests to explore frosty arctic valleys in lavish interiors. The vessel has 12 staterooms on board, accommodating 24 guests and 11 cabins for up to 21 crewmembers. The yacht’s hull and superstructure material are made of steel and aluminum and the vessel has six decks on board.

The vessel’s two Caterpillar 3512b engines (1100kW at 1200 rpm) allow it to reach a max speed of 16 knots and a cruising speed of 10 knots. The motor yacht has a fuel capacity of 264,400 liters or 69.847 gallons. Its GT is 2,291 and it has a displacement of 2,150,000 kilograms. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y VICTORIOUS.

S/Y LETHANTIA

S/Y LETHANTIA is a 144-foot sailing yacht that is currently for sale for $8,888,075 in Palma, Spain. The aluminum yacht was built by ROYAL HUISMAN Schooner and delivered in 1994. The sailing yacht has naval architecture with an exterior design bearing the marks of Lunstroo Custom Design and its interior the work of British designer John Munford. The vessel underwent a refit in 2017 with a fresh coat of Awlgrip paint and another in 2019 for new teak decks, new sails, and an upgraded PLC monitoring system.

LETHANTIA can accommodate up to six guests in three cabins and six crewmembers as well. The vessels two aluminum masts were made by Rondal and bear a total sail area of 720 square meters. The sailing yacht also has a single MTU diesel engine that allows it to reach a top speed of 13 knots and a cruising speed of 10 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on S/Y LETHANTIA.

M/Y STEALTH

M/Y STEALTH is a 150-foot motor yacht that was built by PALMER JOHNSON and delivered in 2010. The vessel is currently for sale for $13,999,000 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The vessel is designed to accommodate up to 12 guests in five cabins, featuring extensive cabin space, oversized windows for plentiful natural illumination, and an elegant interior. The vessel underwent a huge refit in 2021 to 2022, receiving fresh soft furnishings, mechanical upgrades, and state-of-the-art entertainment systems — transforming it into a turn-key purchase opportunity. STEALTH can reach a max speed of 27 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y STEALTH.

Top Featured Just Sold Listings

M/Y DOUBLE DOWN

M/Y DOUBLE DOWN is a 214-foot motor yacht that was built by CODECASA and delivered in 2010. The 65-meter vessel was refit in 2023. DOUBLE DOWN can reach a max speed of 18 knots and a cruising speed of 12 knots. It has eight staterooms on board and a GT of 1,278. Visit YATCO here for more information on the recently sold vessel.

