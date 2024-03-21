Cayman Islands Now Requiring Crew Contracts

As of March 11, 2024, the Cayman Islands Ship Registry (CISR) now requires all Cayman-flagged vessels, including private yachts and pleasure vessels, to have written contracts for all crewmembers on board.

It’s an important step, as contracts should be the minimum for crew to understand their entitlements.

The new requirement is outlined in section 90 of the recently amended Merchant Shipping Act 2024 and states that, at a minimum, the agreement must outline wage expectations, wage deductions permitted by MSA 2024, entitled repatriation and medical expense terms, leave, notice periods, and the governing law. “No right or obligation under MSA 2024 can be renounced by an employment agreement,” the CISR guidance note reads.

CISR will be checking Cayman-registered vessels for compliance. Those failing to uphold those terms could be subject to penalties, as stated in the Merchant Shipping Act: “If a ship goes to sea or attempts to go to sea in contravention of the requirements of this section, the master and the shipowner commit an offence and are liable on summary conviction to a fine of twenty thousand dollars.”

The Professional Yachting Association (PYA) issued a statement in support of the move. “This is a first in the yachting industry, and the PYA applauds the CISR for taking this initiative to ensure better crew protection. We believe this will set a positive precedent and encourage other flag states to follow suit.”

The PYA also shared that many crew on smaller vessels lack proper employment contracts or have none. “This new regulation aims to address this gap and provides essential safeguards for crewmembers,” the PYA stated. “This helps to ensure fair treatment and a more professional work environment for all.”

The PYA offers free, downloadable contract templates on its website, and also offers guidance to any crewmember who may need additional help.

cishipping.com

pya.org

https://www.cishipping.com/sites/default/files/lawsregulations/MerchantShippingAct%2C2024.pdf

Related Posts Crew Eye It looks as though 164-foot M/Y Arianna has sprouted sails in this iPhone photo taken by Capt. Ian van der Watt of M/V Copasetic. Behind Arianna…

Yacht crew rules poster A captain shared these crew rules, reminiscent of the book "All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten." Illustrated by Triton cartoonist Steve…

Cayman head arrested Premier McKeeva Bush of the Cayman Islands was arrested Dec. 11 on suspicion of corruption over misuse of a government credit card and importing explosives…

Topics: