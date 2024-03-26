Container Ship Crashes into Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore

A 948-foot container ship crashed into the four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore’s port area in the early morning hours Tuesday, causing it to collapse in sections and sending cars and people into the surrounding Patapsco River.

According to Reuters, Baltimore officials believe seven people were thrown into the water from Francis Scott Key Bridge, although other reports suggested it could be as many as 20. Reuters reported that rescuers had pulled two people from the river, one who was in serious condition, and were continuing to search for others.

The U.S. Coast Guard is coordinating with local, state, and federal agencies in response to the bridge collapse. A press release details that they received an alert into Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region command center at 1:27 a.m. reporting the accident.

The USCG deployed response crew from Coast Guard Stations Curtis Bay and Annapolis for search and rescue, in addition to sending investigators and pollution responders.

According to Reuters, the Singapore-flagged containership Dali, owned by Grace Ocean Pte Ltd and managed by Synergy Marine Corp., lost propulsion as it was leaving port. The crew aboard notified Maryland officials they had lost control before colliding with one of the bridge’s pillars. They reported no injuries on board the containership.

Traffic has been suspended at the Port of Baltimore, and the USCG issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast. A 2,000-yard safety zone was issued for the surrounding waters. Mariners are urged to avoid the area.

