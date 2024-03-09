Integra Acquires Sunset Bay Marina and Anchorage

Integra Investments, through its Integra Marinas platform, has announced the acquisition of Sunset Bay Marina and Anchorage in Stuart, Florida. The Miami-based real estate investment and development firm purchased the marina from Pamela Huizenga Alexander and Jay Alexander.

Sunset Bay Marina is located at 615 SW Anchorage Way and is positioned adjacent to the city’s downtown area and within walking distance to restaurants, entertainment venues, and the Stuart Riverwalk. The marina is also one of the final stops along the Okeechobee Waterway, which offers boaters a shortcut to the west coast of Florida.

Sunset Bay has 198 wet slips, 66 mooring spaces, and is capable of berthing vessels up to 140 feet in length. The marina includes gas and diesel fueling stations, a fully stocked ship’s store, electric service, and vessel pump-out. Sunset Bay Marina is Integra’s 10th acquisition to date.

