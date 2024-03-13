MOCEAN Hosts Free Wellness Day for Yacht Crew

MOCEAN is partnering with Healing and Being to host a free wellness day for yacht crew in Fort Lauderdale.

MOCEAN, a private community for yachting professionals that allows them to grow their professional network, explore new opportunities, and connect with others, is hosting a free wellness day for yacht crew at their crew house. MOCEAN is partnering with Healing and Being for the event.

Cofounded by Jill Sauro and Sarah White, Healing and Being empowers individuals to heal themselves and be as vibrant as they can through practices of yoga, meditation, nutrition, and self-inquiry. Sauro and White are set to host different events on the wellness day.

On Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., yachties can attend the free wellness day at MOCEAN’s Crew House, located at 226 SW 23 St. in Fort Lauderdale. Starting with a 45-to-50-minute vinyasa yoga class, Sauro will educate participating crewmembers on how to flow through alignment and breath as two keys to finding your center.

From 11 a.m. to noon, Sauro will start a 25-to-30-minute guided seated meditation, helping participants anchor their mind, leaving them more alert and ready to live in the present. From noon to 1 p.m. White will take over as the instructor, starting with a 45-minute seminar on simple mental health tools that can be integrated in a fast-paced work environment to support the mind and body.

The last session of the day will run from 1 to 2 p.m. with White presenting a seminar on how food can support mental health. Gut health, foods to add in and why, intuitive eating on the go or while working, and balancing and increasing whole food intake will be discussed.

Crewmembers are welcome to stay for as many sessions as they want. 10 to 15 minutes will be left at the end of every session for any questions. Parking is available at the front of the crew house and on the road.

Walk-ins are welcomed, but MOCEAN and Healing and Being ask for crewmembers to sign up here to have a better idea of how many participants are attending.

