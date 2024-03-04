Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous Returns

The second edition of the Monaco Smart Yacht Rendezvous is returning for two days during Monaco Ocean Week. The rendezvous puts a spotlight on innovative solutions in the +24-meter category while encouraging the creation of sustainable collaborations during the event.

Industry stakeholders will participate in networking, round tables, and workshops at the Yacht club de Monaco from March 21 to 22 during the rendezvous. Over 200 people participated in last year’s event, with naval architects, designers, building and refit shipyards, engineering firms, and brokers making up some of the attendees.

The rendezvous is organized by Monaco Marina Management (M3) and has partnered with Yachting Ventures for this year’s event. The new partnership will invite startups in the yachting industry to showcase their technologies to rendezvous attendees.

The Yachting Ventures team will identify and introduce innovative solutions in four main categories. These are R&D and engineering, retrofit and disassembly, construction, and use, which includes security and safety, maintenance, data management and insurance.

“Participating in this event offers an opportunity for startups to showcase their products and technologies amongst a very high-quality audience that is genuinely interested in supporting new technologies and innovations, said Gabbi Richardson, founder of Yachting Ventures. “We would encourage any startup that is working on a sustainable solution to apply.”

