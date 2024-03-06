Paris Boat Show Returns with New Name, Location, and More

The Federation of Nautical Industries (FIN) announced Nautic en Seine, a reinvention of the Paris Boat Show that was hosted in the Porte de Versailles. Nautic en Seine will take place over six days, from October 15 to 20, 2024. The departmental nautical park on the Ile de Monsieur and Port Legrand in Boulogne Billancourt, France, have been chosen to host the new show.

The show’s new sites can accommodate up to 150 boats in the water, 80 boats on land, and 8,500 square meters of exhibition space on land. Equipment manufacturers, engine manufacturers, rental companies, and more will be attending the show, while local clubs will display nautical leisure activities like gliding and dinghy sailing.

Specially chartered river shuttles will be made available to attendees coming from Paris or Hauts-de-Seine, while traditional transportation like metro, bus, or car can be used to reach the show as well. Electric-powered shuttles will connect the show’s two sites.

The change of location comes after FIN, the show’s organizers, canceled the 2023 edition of the show. FIN previously launched a vast consultation of the attractiveness of the old indoor show model at the 2022 Paris Boat Show.

“Investing in these new sites, combined with active collaboration with elected officials from Hauts-de-Seine, will help us increase our attractiveness both nationally and internationally,” said Fabrice Lacoume, vice president of FIN.

