Refit Industry Snapshot: An Industry Update

Refits might be dreaded by some while celebrated by others. It may mean the start of a holiday for crewmembers as they wait until their captain calls for their services again, or it could be the beginning of months in the yard for others. Regardless of what side you fall on, refits are inevitable — just as much as change in the industry is. Triton spoke to several captains and refit industry professionals to get an update on the state of the refit industry, the best ways to prepare for one, and the best place to take your vessel for yard work.

Captain Involvement on the Decline?

“Generally, yes,” answered Capt. Allan Tookey when asked if he has seen a decrease in owner and captain involvement and an increase in yacht management involvement when overseeing a refit.

“Owners, basically more than ever, are interested in keeping costs down, and they tend to rely on not just the captain, because captains come and go,” Tookey said. “They tend to rely on management companies and sometimes project managers to determine exactly what work needs doing — sometimes captains aren’t knowledgeable enough to determine what the scope of work may be, or they’re not familiar enough with the vessel.”

Dave Hole, general manager of The Marina Mile Yachting Center, also senses a slight decline in captain involvement in refits. Hole believes a captain’s involvement in the yard is needed, and that crew should be there, too.

“If you had a carpenter that wants to put in a new kitchen and there’s pots, pans, and beans in the galley and there’s no crew, it sort of complicates things,” Hole said. “We do find [that] sometimes people forget that a yacht has to continue the maintenance and housekeeping throughout the process of being in a shipyard. We find sometimes with the absence of crew that those key factors are missing.”

Tookey agrees that captains and crew should be with the yacht during refit, but it can be complicated. Sometimes a refit is the only time a captain can take a much-needed vacation, but then who overlooks the vessel? Increased vacation possibilities for captains is one solution, but that isn’t always possible when charter programs always want the same captain on board. Tookey advises to be there at least to see the scope of work done beforehand and come back before the boat goes back into order.

“Everyone’s most valuable asset is their time; it doesn’t matter how rich you are, you can’t buy time,” Capt. Andrew Poole said. “Very wealthy people buy other people’s time, so if they have a captain they trust, or a management company or project manager, they can delegate their time to them.”

Poole’s 30-plus years of experience as a captain has put him in charge of numerous refits. While he agrees that captains should be involved, he also thinks the help from a project manager preserves a refit’s invaluable asset — time.

Yard Preparation

Preparing for a yard period can be strenuous for both sides. A new refit session might end a well-versed crew dynamic due to cost-management layoffs, but Capt. Blaine Watson tries to never get rid of his crew during this time — especially if they’re good. He also believes time spent in the yard is as valuable as anything for crewmembers.

“That’s time for them to learn how to paint, how to fix stuff, how to build stuff, because when we leave the dock and we’re out there, they need to fix it,” Watson said. “It also tapers up because the deckhand might not have the knowledge the bosun might, so now it’s time to teach the deckhand to do these kinds of things. I look at it as a training exercise for the crew.”

Watson mentions that chefs can also appreciate refits, as cooking for crew, recouping, and studying new recipes away from the busyness of charter is a big morale booster and continuity generator for everyone on board. Sometimes layoffs are out of Watson’s control during a refit. In those cases, he tells the affected crewmembers how long their yard period is in hopes of being able to hire them back afterward.

Although anything can instantly change during a refit, having a set plan is crucial for refit yards. Alberto Perrone Da Zara, director of yacht refit for Lürssen Yacht Refit and Services, jokes that he wishes the refit life was like a perfect world — instead, you must always be ready for exceptions.

“You have to think of us as surgeons. There are only a few people that have the hands on the body, but you need to make sure that everybody who’s behind you operates equally quickly,” Perrone Da Zara said. “In order to make everything fit in the allowed/contractual months, it’s really an exercise of flexibility.”

Perrone Da Zara explains that although a vessel might come in with a plan to get a “classic” number of jobs done during a refit, it can all change once the Lürssen team steps on board. Lürssen’s team can sometimes find many other tech situations that need to be addressed, making flexibility not only something refit yards must be ready for, but also owners, captains, and crew.

While all participating parties must show flexibility, Capt. Poole and Capt. Tookey both agree that sticking to the schedule is an expectation they always have with refit yards. A positive attitude towards completing the refit and great amenities are always a plus, but time is of the essence.

“Time is your most valuable asset — stick to your timescale; stick to your word,” Poole said. “You want to be out the yard the time you’re planning to be out the yard and ready to go.”

U.S. or International Refit?

Although the area you complete your refit can largely depend on where you are in the world when you need it, sometimes there is a choice to be made between American or international refits. For Poole, it’s a simple decision to make.

“If you’ve got an American boat, if you’ve got a Trinity, do your refit here [United States of America]. If you’re on a European boat, do your refit there,” Poole said. “It’s a lot easier to work on a metric boat in a metric country and an imperial boat in an imperial country.”

Something Capt. Watson prefers about refits in the U.S. is the control he has over which subcontractors he hires. Although he clarifies this isn’t something across the board, his experience has indicated that the subcontractors he worked with in Europe were ones that the yard brought in. Long-standing relationships between the subcontractors and the yard benefit the refit process, but Watson prefers a wider pool of subcontractors.

“Here in the United States, especially in Florida, you have a lot of control,” Watson said. “If I’m having an issue with a contractor, I can say, ‘You need to resolve this now,’ and I have direct contact with that. If it becomes an issue, I can say, ‘Well, I’m going to use another contractor if you don’t,’ and generally speaking they’ll sort it out.”

Dave Hole agrees with Watson, calling Fort Lauderdale a central hub for multiple resources. Hole explains that the number of estimates he can get for a yacht in Fort Lauderdale in a short period just shows how many different resources there are for the yachting community in one place.

Perrone Da Zara describes the number of subcontractors that Lürssen has to offer as similar to Fort Lauderdale’s offerings. Due to the amount of work Lürssen has between Bremen, Hamburg, and Rendsburg, many contractors stay within the area, allowing owners and captains to choose from a large pool. One key difference for Perrone Da Zara, however, is the number and greatness of artisans that Europe has to offer compared to the U.S. Regretfully Lürssen also suffers from the lingering danger of loss of traditional boatbuilding trades, but they still manage.

While the U.S. and international refit sites both have pros and cons, all captains and industry professionals agree that shopping different yards to find the best fit is imperative to a successful yard period. Pairing the proper preparation, staffing, and location are just some of the factors that lead to a successful refit in the industry’s current state.

Photo: M/Y OCTOPUS AT LÜRSSEN’S REFIT YARD.

