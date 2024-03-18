S/Y Adela Wins 13th Superyacht Challenge Antigua

Five days of racing off the south coast of Antigua culminated in the 182-foot Dykstra S/Y Adela winning the 2024 edition of the Superyacht Challenge Antigua. The Gosnell Trophy, presented by Arthur and Page Gosnell, was given to Greg Perkins, who skippered Adela.

While superyachts race to win their class, there is no mathematically chosen winner. All of the competing yachts and the race committee vote for the yacht that has competed in the Spirit of the Regatta, both afloat and ashore. Voting was unanimous for S/Y Adela.

We bought Adela in 2020 and we have not been able to race her due to Covid, so Adela has been out for four years.” commented Adela’s owner to Superyacht Challenge Antigua. “This is the first time I have been in this environment and it has been fantastic. The spirit of the team, their passion, the history, and the philosophy of Adela is wonderful.”

The Rebecca Trophy was awarded to Namuun, a 108-foot Hoek designed sloop skippered by Tom Aiken. Toby Allies and Mike Carr from Pendennis Shipyard presented the trophy to Aiken on St. Patrick’s Day.

Superyacht Challenge Antigua’s Co-founder Stan Pearson sadly passed away weeks before the start. His burial was at sea, flanked by superyachts. His memorial was held in Nelson’s Dockyard with hundreds from the sailing community in attendance. A deep-water mark has been named “Stan” in his memory, and three cheers were given for him during the prizegiving.

“Stan will always be remembered for his tremendous work, love and enthusiasm for sailing,” wrote Superyacht Challenge Antigua.

Co-founder Paul Deeth has confirmed the dates for the 14th edition of the Superyacht Challenge Antigua are March 4-11, 2025.

Read more about the Privateer Class, Corsair Class, Buccaneer Class, and more during the Challenge here!

Topics: