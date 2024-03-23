Sailing Legends Entertain and Educate

Sailboats on display may be few and far between at PBIBS, but at the annual Business Leadership Luncheon held aboard South Beach Lady Thursday, sailing and racing was front and center. Legendary winner of the 1977 America’s Cup, famed broadcaster, and author Gary Jobson, alongside Chris Flowers, owner of the winning Maxi racer Galateia and 52-meter Vitters S/Y Anne, gave a crowd of 250 invited attendees a very entertaining and enlightening glimpse into their world of sailing, racing, and broadcasting.

Jobson is a lifetime sailor, author of 23 books about sailing, and the tactician behind Ted Turner’s historical run on Courageous to win the America’s Cup. To many, he may be more recently known as the iconic broadcaster of sailing races on both ESPN and NBC. His team at ESPN was the first to ever get cameras and microphones on America’s Cup boats, which transformed the popularity of those races into must-see TV. In fact, the “laser lines” that you see on TV that designate the starting and finish lines and all the other technological graphics were a first in television broadcasting and were later discovered by the National Football League, which is how the NFL came to adopt their own “laser lines” for first down markers.

Flowers, a private equity investor, explained that his love for Maxi racing comes with an equal passion for chess. When asked which is a more entertaining spectator sport, he mused, “Chess, of course, as you are always at the edge of your seat!”

No matter if you are a sailing expert or uninformed of the intricacies between Maxi racing (owners must steer the boat) and America’s Cup racing (a scientific and technological competition), these two iconic gentlemen know their craft!

The Olympics sailboat racing this July in Paris will be announced by Jobson for NBC and then he, and many others, will make their way to Barcelona for the Cup races in September and October. When asked to predict the outcome, Jobson believes Italy and “American Magic” will compete to see who will challenge New Zealand for the Cup. His hope is that America will prevail and bring the Cup back home to Newport. Whatever the result, this is a summer for racing. Watch it all on NBC and ESPN.

