Superyacht Fitness Launches New App

Staying fit and healthy on board can be a challenge for crew — sometimes, a nap sounds infinitely better than getting hot and sweaty working out. But it’s commonly understood that exercise is good for many reasons, not the least of which is stress relief. Superyacht Fitness aims to help.

Superyacht Fitness, founded by Tim Colston and Glen Taylor, provides solutions that enhance the physical, mental, and emotional health of owners, crew, and guests. They can help crew prioritize their wellbeing — their new Superyacht Fitness App, powered by ARVRA, aims to address crew wellbeing challenges through a “people-first approach.”

“Superyacht Fitness and ARVRA share a common passion to make a positive difference to people’s lives and, by combining forces, are pioneering a wellness revolution in this challenging industry,” the press release stated.

The app offers personalized fitness plans, nutritional guidance, mental health resources, mood tracking, self-development tools, and holistic strategies. “Way beyond traditional fitness tools, the exclusive content and analytics, dedicated cabin workouts, and wellbeing check-ins mean that the app supports crewmembers to prevent burnout and relieve stress, acting as a much-needed support tool.”

The company approaches physical and mental fitness in a “personalized, community-driven, and collaborative way,” and speaks to Quay Crew’s recent State of the Superyacht Sector Survey. The survey statistics showed that more yachts want to implement policies and services to support and help crew who may suffer from poor mental health, and Superyacht Fitness hopes their app can do its part to help.

“We are thrilled to have finally launched our Superyacht Fitness App. In line with our pledge to improve 5,000 lives by 2026, we have worked hard to collaborate with like-minded partners that share our vision,” Taylor said. “The ARVRA team is both inspirational and forward-looking and has a resolute dedication to effecting change, making our decision to unite with them a natural one. We look forward to sharing our story with the industry, contributing our part to this hugely important area.”

