The 42nd Annual Palm Beach International Boat Show Begins

Owned by the Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County (MIAPBC) and produced by Informa Markets, the Palm Beach International Boat Show is celebrating its 42nd anniversary this year. More than 800 boats will be at this year’s show, allowing attendees, captains, and crew to explore $1.2 billion worth of vessels ranging from superyachts, sportfishing yachts, inflatables, and everything in between.

After debuting in 1982, the show has evolved into a massive economic force for the West Palm Beach community, with 2023’s iteration bringing in an estimated impact of more than $1 billion, and 2022’s show hitting the billion mark as well. MIAPBC, the owner of the show, is a not-for-profit organization created to promote and protect the growth of the marine industry in Palm Beach County for the benefit and education of its members, the community, and the environment. The organization continues to increase the size of the show each year, adding more yachts, space, and visitors.

This year’s show has expanded to include Palm Harbor Marina, showcasing some of the largest superyachts in the entire show — including M/Y Casino Royale, a 236-foot yacht built by Tankoa Yachts in 2018. Casino Royale is the biggest vessel at the show, accommodating up to 12 guests and 19 crewmembers across the yacht’s 1,541 GT volume. Although Casino Royale takes the title for the largest at the show, M/Y Come Together, a 196-foot vessel built by Amels in 2022, is the priciest — with an estimated $65,095,825 asking price.

Captains and crew have a plethora of options for activities when they’re not working too, like Yacht Chandlers’ floral competition for crew today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They’re inviting crewmembers not working the show to participate at Safe Harbor Rybovich’s, located at 4200 N. Flagler Drive. The Water Revolution Foundation, The International SeaKeepers Society, and Ethical Yacht Wear are hosting a yachting sustainability seminar tomorrow from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. at the Windward VIP Club. Keep an eye out for several crew appreciation parties around the show, too!

Whether you’re a captain, crewmember, or attendee, MIAPBC and Informa Markets have something for everyone during this year’s show.

