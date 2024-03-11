The Boat Works Expands

The Boat Works is increasing its number of sheds, hardstands, and berths as the facility looks to meet an increasing demand for refit and boat maintenance. The Boat Works is a boatyard, superyacht yard, and marina services company located in Gold Coast, Australia.

The facility is adding 10 new refit sheds to the 70 sheds already on site. Each shed is 18 meters tall and 42 meters long, offering all-weather protection where year-round work can be done. The Boat Works is also adding new hardstand space for vessels up to 50 meters, with each equipped with full power and recycled water.

“We are proud to provide the most Sheds for any boat yard in the Southern Hemisphere,” said Tony Longhurst, owner of The Boat Works. “They provide owners with privacy and peace of mind knowing their vessel is sheltered from the harsh sun and elements.”

The Boat Works’ additions will be to its Northern Superyard which opened four years ago. A new boat building shed, extra car parking, new offices, and professional business suites overlooking the marina will also be added as the facility continues to grow.

“With these new work allocations, we anticipate a smoother workflow allowing us to meet and exceed the expectations of our clients in terms of project delivery and quality,” said Shane Subichin, general manager of The Boat Works.

