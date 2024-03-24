The Cost of Crew Replacements

Tim Clarke, managing director of Quay Crew in the U.K., got the debate going on LinkedIn when he posed one simple question: How much does it really cost to replace one crewmember?

According to Quay Crew’s research, it could cost about €20,000 for a junior crewmember to be replaced. The figure came from one family office analysis, where Quay Crew arrived at €21,000. Included in that figure are the more obvious costs — flights, crew agency fees, etc. — but other hidden costs drive up the total, Clarke said.

Comments on his post showed others believed costs could range even higher, as much as double, according to one respondent. Senior crew with their tickets and experience may be more expensive to replace, and repatriation, depending on location, could incur significant fees.

Chief Engineer Duncan MacLean commented on Clarke’s post that costs could be higher for engineering departments, and he also pointed to a loss of knowledge when senior crewmembers depart. It’s “complex to quantify,” he said, but “every yacht has its own quirks. The first time tracing a location of a piece of equipment in a deckhead might take hours. Would you apportion a value to that knowledge?”

As other posters shared, there can be a team reliability cost as changes in structure and departing colleagues are also an “immeasurable” invisible cost.

Of course, Clarke emphasized, this assumes you want to keep the crewmember. If it’s not a good fit, Clarke recommends getting rid of them “at the first possible opportunity.”

“In summary, retaining crew is far, far cheaper than replacing them,” Clarke said. In a follow-up post, Clarke said, “Contrary to popular belief, as a recruiter, I don’t want to see clients with high turnover. I much prefer working with decent clients who come to me less frequently but commit to finding the right hire.”

