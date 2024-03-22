U.K. Sexual Assault Survey for Yacht Crew

Safer Waves, a U.K. charity founded in 2019 to support merchant seafarers who have experienced sexual violence, sexual harassment, or gender discrimination on board, is working in partnership with the Devon and Cornwall police departments and psychology researchers at the University of Winchester to conduct a Sexual Assault at Sea survey.

The survey is specifically investigating the prevalence of sexual offenses against U.K. seafarers and those working on U.K.-registered vessels. The goal is to enhance support systems and reporting processes in the U.K.

Nautilus International, the crew union, is helping to support this endeavor and is encouraging all U.K. crewmembers to weigh in and share their experiences.

This is the second sexual assault survey from Safer Waves. The first was launched in 2023, and that data will still be investigated. This new 2024 version aims to extend the data gathering, which is merely the first stage to better understand the extent to which these offenses, which include rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment, stalking, and more, are committed at sea against U.K. seafarers.

All eligible U.K. seafarers — from the merchant navy, merchant vessels, fishing vessels, and yacht crew — who have worked at sea in the past five years are encouraged to respond and share their experiences, even if they themselves have not experienced any of these crimes. The survey does exclude active members of the U.K. military.

The survey is anonymous and confidential and does not include sensitive information or the offense details. If you complete the survey, you can choose to enter a drawing to win one of 14 £100 Amazon.co.uk vouchers, if you choose to provide your email address. (Emails will be separated and will be used only for the drawing.)

Safer Waves is a non-profit organization that also offers support services offered by volunteers trained to handle issues of sexual violence, harassment, and discrimination.

Take the survey: https://winchesterpsychology.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_d54FTqvYMjioiRU

https://www.nautilusint.org/en/news-insight/news/research-into-uk-seafarers-experiences-of-sexual-assault-at-sea-continues/

