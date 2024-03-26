Worth Avenue Yachts’ PBIBS Crew Party

The annual Worth Avenue Yachts Crew Party usually takes place on Saturday evening of the Palm Beach boat show and draws in plenty of crew looking for a relaxing evening.

This year’s show saw crew attend on the docks at the Worth Avenue Yachts section on March 23. With free food and drinks, a raffle, and musical entertainment provided by “The Swole Singer,” the docks were alive with the sound of music and revelry.

Sponsors, including Concord Marine Electronics, Cotton Crews, E.C.D. Auto Design, Flexjet, GMT, Hinckley Yacht Services, Marine Data, Marsh McLennan Agency, ReserveBar Onboard, Triton, Yacht Chandlers, and Yacht Management, also supplied some amazing prizes for the crew raffle.

This year’s crew raffle winners included Gerardo Gonzalez of M/Y Four Jacks, who won the $1,000 Global Marine Travel certification. Capt. Caleb Semtner of M/Y Next Chapter claimed Hinckley Yacht Services’ Stand Up Paddle Board prize, and Jana Rautenbach of M/Y Halara won the Cotton Crews Gift Basket. Last but definitely not least, Joslyn Johnson of M/Y Checkers took home the Triton Basket prize.

Thanks to Worth Avenue Yachts for a great event — we look forward to seeing everyone again next year! For those who weren’t able to attend, check out the Triton photo gallery for the event photos.

