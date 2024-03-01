YATCO’s Fleet Friday: M/Y Come Together, M/Y SHADOW, and more!

YATCO’s Fleet Friday includes three hot and new to market yachts, including M/Y Come Together, M/Y SHADOW, and more!

M/Y Come Together

M/Y Come Together is a 196-foot motor yacht that was built by AMELS and delivered in 2022. The vessel is currently for sale for $64,880,952 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Come Together is the first yacht in the new generation of Espen Øino-designed Amels 60 limited editions superyachts. The yacht can accommodate up to 14 guests in six staterooms, with Winch-designed interior spaces. Some of the vessel’s amentities include a 27-meter sun deck, colossal beach club with sauna and ice baths, and a sprawling swim platform. Come Together’s selection of high-octane toys promise endless fun in the sun as well. The yacht can reach a max speed of 15.5 knots and a cruising speed of 13.5 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y Come Together!

M/Y SHADOW

M/Y SHADOW is a 181-foot adventure or support vessel motor yacht that was built by DAMEN YACHTING and delivered in 2017. The vessel is currently for sale for $16,774,892 in La Romana, Dominican Republic. Offering a fusion of adventure and superyacht support capabilities, the vessel can host up to six guests or support staff. It provides a main deck lounge and a sun deck for leisure and dining. Since its handover, SHADOW has undergone multiple enhancements including a Nitrox Diving center and a 2980 Ltr / 787 US Gallon Petr fueling station. The vessel can reach a max speed of 21 knots and a cruising speed of 14.5 knots. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y SHADOW!

M/Y ARMADA

M/Y ARMADA is a 176-foot motor yacht that was built by COLUMBUS YACHTS and delivered in 2011. The vessel is currently for sale for $24,350,649 in Ancona, Italy. Formerly known as PRIMA, the vessel is the first to wear the badge of Columbus Yachts and has received the prestigious Green Plus class notation. The yacht can reach a max speed of 18 knots and a cruising speed of 16 knots. ARMADA was refit in 2021 and has six cabins on board. Visit YATCO here for more information on M/Y ARMADA!

