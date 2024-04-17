Crew Green Card Options: From Port to Passport

Many captains and crewmembers employed by the private yacht industry are neither U.S. citizens nor permanent residents. Therefore, when a boat travels to the U.S., such captains and crew must maintain valid U.S. visas (usually B-1 or B1/B2 or, sometimes, D or C1/D visas). If a crewmember had U.S. permanent residence (commonly called a “green card”) or a U.S. passport, they could travel to the U.S., and work there — with no immigration constraints on entry and employment. Moreover, captains with U.S. passports can serve on U.S.-flagged vessels — which is a restriction under federal law in the U.S.

Unlike many other foreign visitors or workers, captains and crewmembers are generally ineligible for certain immigration benefits, including Adjustment of Status. Adjustment of Status is a process through which a foreigner obtains a green card while being in the U.S. For example, a foreign student can enter the U.S. with an F-1 student visa and later adjust their non-immigrant status to that of a U.S. permanent resident through employment petition or by marrying an American citizen. Whatever immigration option they decide to pursue, crewmembers and captains must get their green cards approved through one of the U.S. Consulates — normally, in their home countries. Keeping that in mind, and besides the well-known paths of marrying a U.S. citizen or winning a green card in the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program (the green card lottery, available to nationals of certain countries only), what options do crewmembers and captains have to obtain green cards?