Crew Green Card Options: From Port to Passport

Many captains and crewmembers employed by the private yacht industry are neither U.S. citizens nor permanent residents. Therefore, when a boat travels to the U.S., such captains and crew must maintain valid U.S. visas (usually B-1 or B1/B2 or, sometimes, D or C1/D visas). If a crewmember had U.S. permanent residence (commonly called a “green card”) or a U.S. passport, they could travel to the U.S., and work there — with no immigration constraints on entry and employment. Moreover, captains with U.S. passports can serve on U.S.-flagged vessels — which is a restriction under federal law in the U.S.
Unlike many other foreign visitors or workers, captains and crewmembers are generally ineligible for certain immigration benefits, including Adjustment of Status. Adjustment of Status is a process through which a foreigner obtains a green card while being in the U.S. For example, a foreign student can enter the U.S. with an F-1 student visa and later adjust their non-immigrant status to that of a U.S. permanent resident through employment petition or by marrying an American citizen. Whatever immigration option they decide to pursue, crewmembers and captains must get their green cards approved through one of the U.S. Consulates — normally, in their home countries. Keeping that in mind, and besides the well-known paths of marrying a U.S. citizen or winning a green card in the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program (the green card lottery, available to nationals of certain countries only), what options do crewmembers and captains have to obtain green cards?
Generally, most employment-based green card applicants go through a process called PERM (Permanent Labor Certification Program), and that’s the primary option for captains and crewmembers, too. Only after the PERM application is approved can the employer file an I-140 petition for a green card for the captain or crewmember.
Essentially, the PERM process is a test of the U.S. labor market to prove to the government that the foreign worker is not going to impact American workers and the labor market negatively. During this process, the employer advertises the job and conducts recruitment activities to ensure that there are no “available and qualified” U.S. workers to fill the position.
Practical Note: PERM is generally unavailable to independent contractors, self-employed, or part-time workers. Employees may not pay any costs related to the PERM process, including attorney fees and advertising costs.
The recruitment process must be handled according to very strict guidelines, unlike what an employer typically does to recruit a new employee. While it must be done in good faith, the recruitment doesn’t require the employer to hire anyone for the position. However, if all the applicants for the job cannot be disqualified for a lawful reason, the employer is not allowed to hire the foreign crewmember.
After the PERM is approved, the employer will file an I-140 Immigrant Petition with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) office on behalf of the crewmember with the following documents:
Practical Note: While the I-140 belongs to the employer, the crewmember can pay all related costs for that step.
Finally, after the I-140 petition is approved, the USCIS will send it to the Department of State’s National
Visa Center. The petition will remain there until an immigrant visa number is available for the crewmember and their family. At that time, the crewmember (and family) will be able to apply for lawful permanent resident status at a U.S. Consulate to come to the United States and be admitted as permanent residents.
PERM process can be used for two categories of green cards: EB-2 and EB-3. Jobs requiring a bachelor’s degree (and more) fall under EB-2, while jobs requiring less fall under EB-3. It means that regular crewmembers (and most captains) will process in the EB-3 category, while some captains, as well as such yacht industry professionals as naval architects and engineers, would likely process in the EB-2 category.
PERM is a time-consuming process; therefore, considering available alternatives is always a good idea. Certain talented individuals who can demonstrate accomplishment in their fields or who can show that their work will benefit the country may be able to obtain green cards via the National Interest Waiver (NIW) category. The “Waiver” refers to the USCIS waiving the standard requirement to go through the PERM process. Thus, NIW has two major advantages over PERM: no need to have a petitioning employer and no need for the PERM process itself.
Neither Congress nor the USCIS have defined what qualifies as “National Interest.” Instead, the NIW category has been shaped by case law, and it remains relatively vague, giving a good lawyer an opportunity to be creative. To approve
a NIW petition, the USCIS will require documentation of the following:
Practical Note: NIW should be analyzed for everyone (from yacht brokers to captains) who does anything impressive, exceptional, and unusual as part of his or her career or profession — and not only for scientists or inventors.
Another employment-based category that allows applicants to avoid obtaining an offer of employment and following the PERM process is the EB-1A Extraordinary Ability category. This green card category is used for immigrants of extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics. Similarly to NIW, case law transformed the EB-1A into an entirely subjective system, where the final approval depends on a decision by a USCIS officer.
Practical Note: Both NIW and EB-1A categories should be considered by people who are self-employed or have ownership interests in the employer company, in which cases PERM is not an option.
In conclusion, everyone in the yachting industry may have some options available to obtain a green card. Normally, after five years with a green card (and as long as several other conditions are met), an immigrant can apply for naturalization to become a U.S. citizen and obtain a U.S. passport. However, what may work for a naval architect or broker may not work for a crewmember; therefore, it is vitally important to choose the right immigration option based on a person’s individual circumstances and career goals.
Oleg Otten is the yacht Visa lawyer with Robert Allen Law. For more information, contact Oleg Otten at [email protected] or visit RobertAllenLaw.com.