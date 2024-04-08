East Mediterranean Multihull & Yacht Charter Show Preview 2024

The 20th edition of the East Mediterranean Multihull & Yacht Charter Show (EMMYS) will be held this year in Poros Port, Greece from April 25 — 28, 2024. A staple in the yachting events calendar, this show aims to highlight the numerous multihull vessels available for charter in Greece to the international attendees of yacht charter brokers, marine vendors, journalists, and correspondents for the most prestigious magazines promoting yachting and maritime tourism worldwide. It’s the perfect opportunity for brokers to view the yachts and meet the yacht crew ahead of the Mediterranean yacht charter season.

Alongside a packed schedule of yacht viewings, and seminars, there will be competitions for the crew members including the highly anticipated Chef’s Competition, the Tablescaping Competition, and the CYBA Water Competition promoting the elimination of plastic water bottles on board and their motto of “Going Green to Save the Blue.”

East Mediterranean Multihull & Yacht Charter Show by the Numbers:

100 Yachts

300 Brokers

30 Exhibitors

20 Countries Represented

Four Competitions

East Mediterranean Multihull & Yacht Charter Show details:

Thursday, April 25: 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Friday, April 26: 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 27: 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 28: 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Location: Leof. Papadopoulou 70, Poros 180 20, Greece.

For more information, please check the East Mediterranean Multihull & Yacht Charter website.

