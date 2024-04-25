Former Yacht Crew Revamps Crew Uniform Business

Vyara Fernandez spent 15 years in the yachting industry before creating Coco & Kandy, a sustainable fashion brand. The brand was created in 2019, and two years later Fernandez created an extension of the brand: Coco & Kandy Crew for yacht crew. With a mission to replace outdated superyacht crew uniforms with fashionable and ethically produced collections, Fernandez’s brand is revamping its image and website, and adding a new collection.

Coco & Kandy Crew is fueled by the challenges of sourcing fashionable yet sustainable yacht crew uniforms. The team makes all their collections with eco-friendly materials and ethical production methods, with various certifications from the Global Organic Textile Standard, Organic Content Standard, and Global Recycled Standard. Their garments are manufactured and tailored by dressmakers in Bulgaria and are sent directly to customers from the factory — reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

Hernandez’s crew brand also contributes to reforestation efforts. With each purchase from Coco & Kandy Crew, one tree is planted through the environmental non-profit charity One Tree Planted. Other partnerships include a leading ocean conservation organization, where each purchase enables the brand to adopt coral.

“I founded Coco & Kandy Crew as an extension of my main brand, Coco & Kandy, to redefine yacht uniforms and improve them in a realm where fashion doesn’t compromise sustainability but elevates it,” Fernandez said. “Recognizing the effects of fast fashion, I wanted to do something transformative while solving an ongoing frustration with traditional uniform styles. We are excited to continue to grow and solidify our presence in the industry, bringing in this new era of yacht uniforms.”

Click here for more stories of crew’s offboarding success!

Topics: