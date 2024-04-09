Greener Refits: The Future of the Fleet

The yachting industry has woken up to its responsibilities and is working on providing a better pathway for the future. In the new-build sector, changing mindsets and greener innovations are evident, but the spotlight is now on the existing fleet.

Within the circular economy model, the essential R’s concept has become necessary for creating a sustainable future, with applications across every industry — including yachting. From “Refuse, Reuse, Repair” to “Recycle,” the yachting industry is beginning to take strides in its own “R” — refit. Whether it’s anticipated regulation on the horizon or pressure from outsiders, the industry must improve its credentials across the entire fleet to ensure it follows the best path to the future.

The players in the refit sector have increasingly created conversations and opportunities to future-proof the fleet, from large-scale propulsion conversions to small-scale and sustainable interior adaptations. Refit shipyards are at the core — many have implemented multiple procedures and changes to ensure they align with sustainability goals. One way they are beginning to do so is through utilizing renewable energy sources, enabling them to be greener and increase efficiency.

“We have several ongoing projects and developments that reflect our endeavors to support more sustainable yachting. We have used more sustainable technologies and renewable energy in our shipyard and related facilities, including LED lighting and solar panels,” said Eleonora d’Ermo, head of marketing and communications for the Mediterranean-based Palumbo shipyard group. “By installing solar panels, we have reduced CO2 emissions by 13,400 tons in the last five years.”

Renewable energy is also being generated in Italy, with Amico & Co helping lead the change.

“We installed a 4,300-square-meter solar farm in the summer of 2023, producing around one MWp of renewable source energy, self-powering 53% of all of the energy consumed for shipyard and marina works,” said Manuel Di Tillio, Amico & Co’s technical and sales manager.

Aside from energy usage, other innovative projects are becoming more popular to reduce impact. The Mallorca-based shipyard Servicios Técnicos Portuarios (STP) welcomes innovative protective measures during paint jobs, replacing the commonly used single-use plastic sheeting with more environmentally beneficial metal panels. Managing waste within a refit is also a crucial facet of sustainability and is one that the MB92 shipyard group emphasizes.

“We continue to enhance our reuse and recycle solutions at both sites with a commitment to reducing waste generation in general,” said Txema Rubio, MB92 group commercial director. “Initiatives include a new plastic protection management policy to extend the life of protection used on projects.”

While these shipyards champion greener approaches to refit procedures and projects, they are also making progress in enhancing the yachts’ credentials. While several builders are making progress in reducing new yacht emissions, ensuring that existing yachts are taken into the equation is vital.

“The existing fleet can benefit from projects that reduce energy usage on board, particularly from repowering projects with lower emissions and higher energy efficiency, such as hybrid propulsion retrofits,” Di Tillio said.

However, there are still challenging technical and financial hurdles for many yachts in the refit period to upgrade propulsion systems, but smaller wins can be made.

“Changes to the HVAC systems, galley and laundry equipment, sewage treatment plants, and the adoption of LED lighting are impactful solutions carrying notable benefits,” Rubio said.

When selecting new materials for refit projects, decision-makers must consider all options and choose better. D’Ermo suggests using eco-friendly paint when giving a yacht a new paint job.

The refit sector is no longer just about repairing. This is now a pivotal moment and opportunity for the refit industry to redefine efficiency and prolong yachts’ life cycles while minimizing their environmental impact.

Three Steps Crew Can Follow For a Greener Refit Period

Better Operations

Crew can use the refit period to implement better operational practices that align with sustainability. Both interior and deck teams can use a refit to replace conventional cleaning products and other yacht products with eco-friendly alternatives. Training sessions with companies such as Environmental Training for Yacht Crew (ETYC) can also be organized to further educate crew on best practices.

Follow the R’s

Refit periods often entail extended projects with contractors, providing crew with an opportune time to continue with other yacht maintenance projects. When carrying these out, crew should adopt the principles of the R’s. Instead of immediately discarding materials or equipment, crew should focus on repairing and reusing wherever possible. This mindset ultimately minimizes unnecessary waste and contributes to a more sustainable refit process.

Make Greener Decisions

Undoubtedly, various decisions must be made within a refit project, many of which will fall to the head of departments. Crew can help significantly reduce the yacht’s future impact by making better, more eco-conscious decisions, whether it’s through opting for more sustainable materials, alternatives for antifouling and toxic paints, investing in energy-efficient technologies, implementing better systems and equipment to reduce energy consumption, or installing filtration systems to reduce single-use plastics.

Organization Spotlight: Refit For The Future: MB92 Shipyards

With shipyards in Barcelona and La Ciotat, the MB92 Group is at the forefront of sustainable practices within the superyacht refit industry. As a partner of the Water Revolution Foundation, the shipyard group integrates various sustainable practices. Both shipyards have extensive recycling options and sea bins installed, while they also pioneer projects for anti-pollution and wastewater treatment plans. To ease the transition to a better future, the group also launched its “Refit for the Future” initiative, underscoring its commitment to providing yachts with an easier transition to more sustainable yachting. The group actively releases sustainability reports, providing a transparent account of its practices and impact.

Related Posts News in the charter fleet M/Y Quantum, a 120-foot (36.6m) yacht built by Warren Yachts, listed with Northrop & Johnson and available in Australia.

News in the charter fleet S/Y Inmocean, a 134-foot (41m) sailing yacht built in 2008 by Fitzroy Yachts, joins Camper & Nicholsons' fleet in the Mediterranean this summer. M/Y My…

News in the charter fleet Camper & Nicholsons offers individual cabin bookings on cruises in Indonesia aboard the 150-foot (46m) S/Y Mutiara Laut. The company offers two double cabins, four…

Topics: