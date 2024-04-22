John Percival Award Winners Announced

The winners of the 2023 John Percival Leadership and Student Star awards were announced on Feb. 15, with both awards honoring individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to training within the maritime industry. Established in remembrance of Capt. John Percival, John Percival Marine Associates (JPMA) recognizes individuals who embody his ideals of mentorship, crew development, and dedication to excellence.

The John Percival Leadership Award

Capt. Lourentia Schreuder won the 10th anniversary edition of the Leadership Award and was honored for her exceptional leadership qualities, assurance of high standards in all departments, and surpassing expectations when guiding peers. Chief Mate Nathaniel Day of Schreuder’s crew wasn’t surprised when he learned his captain had won the award and explained that anyone who meets Schreuder knows she’s a force to be reckoned with.

“Her infectious energy and unyielding passion create an electric atmosphere, inspiring the crew to push beyond their limits and achieve greatness,” Day told JPMA.

Brittany Finnegan, Schreuder’s chief stewardess, knew Schreuder within the industry before working under her and had always hoped to work with her. When Finnegan was offered a position in Schreuder’s crew, she immediately accepted it and has never been happier in her career.

“Working under Lourentia, you have a voice, you feel relaxed, you can focus on your job, and you’ll always have support when needed,” Finnegan told JPMA. “I see myself now continuing my yachting career for longer than I ever thought.”

Upon hearing that she won, Schreuder looked back at her time with her current employer and her promotion to captain in 2022. She reminisced on the time she spent thinking about the type of leader she wanted to become and what values meant most to her.

“I firmly believe that true leadership is not just about giving orders, but about inspiring and empowering others to reach their full potential,” Lourentia told JPMA.

Lourentia stresses that building strong relationships with crewmembers and taking the time to understand each of their unique strengths, challenges, and aspirations is key. Fostering an environment of trust and open communication helped her create a safe space for her crew to express themselves and contribute their best.

“I want crew to be inquisitive, to ask questions and to challenge themselves to go beyond what they ‘think’ they can do, and, in turn, I will to the best of my ability help guide them through it all,” Lourentia told JPMA.

JPMA’s Student Star Award

The Student Star Award celebrates individuals that have shown exceptional commitment to their studies, despite challenges they may have faced. As an RYA and MCA training center, JPMA not only educates, trains, and advises students, but they also offer emotional support, too. JPMA asked their instructors to nominate students they had taught throughout the year and who had shown strong dedication to their studies, regardless of outcomes.

Steve Hogg was announced as the winner of JPMA’s 2023 Student Star Award. Hogg’s journey to obtaining his Y4 Engineering CoC served as proof to his steadfast determination. Despite numerous obstacles, Hogg persevered, earning him the admiration of his instructors and peers.

JPMA’s engineering instructors explained that Hogg gained his Y4 NoE in 2019 and began to tackle the written modules at the end of that year. His training came to an abrupt halt due to the start of the pandemic, and Hogg was finally able to attend the written modules in 2023.

“However, the advent of the Small Vessel Engineer route, and phasing out of the Yacht Engineer route, meant that he was now on a tight schedule to get the Y4 courses completed, before his NoE was due to expire in early 2024,” his engineering instructors told JPMA. “If he didn’t successfully complete the three written module exams and the MCA oral exam in this short time frame, he would have to start all over again on the SV route, meaning another delay in obtaining a CoC.”

Fortunately, Hogg arrived at JPMA fully prepared and passed the Y4 courses before his deadline. His instructors noted his strong work ethic and dedication in the classroom as reasons he deserved the Student Star Award.

“It’s been a long haul but well worth it. I want to thank the JPMA team for all their help,” Hogg told JPMA. “I have proven to myself that if you really want something in life you can go out and get it.

Voting is now open for the 2024 awards. Nominate your crew by emailing [email protected]

