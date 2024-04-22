Maserati Folgore Day: The Trident turns the spotlight on the Brand’s new electric era

On Monday, April 15 in Rimini, Italy – the heart of Motor Valley – Maserati brings together global press and industry insiders for the long-awaited Folgore Day. The event is taking place on the 110th anniversary of the Modena-based manufacturer. The Trident’s narrative is rich in commercial and racing successes – these have included the creation of some of the most iconic cars in the history of international motoring and many wins in high-level motorsport. Folgore Day officially marks the brand’s entry into the new electric dimension, where the Folgore range is ready to dominate and represent the Brand’s future around the world.

This is a journey of electrification, innovation, luxury and excellence in the best Italian tradition, which Maserati embarked on starting last year with the launch of its 100% electric models: GranTurismo Folgore, the Trident’s first all-electric car; Grecale Folgore, the first SUV powered by a full-electric powertrain; GranCabrio Folgore, the elegant and refined open-top version of its award-winning grand touring sister, to be launched at the event; and in addition to these, the MC20 Folgore super sports car, set to debut in 2025.

By 2028, the entire Trident range will have been fully electrified, as announced by Maserati in early 2024 when it shared its long-term strategic vision, including a growth plan aimed at sustainable profitability further into the future with a focus on the constant evolution of the brand and its products. In this scenario, the Trident range continues to be entirely designed, developed, and produced in Italy, with Modena and the historic plant on Viale Ciro Menotti remaining the crux of this new era of mobility.

Folgore Day is the starting point of a new journey for Maserati and for luxury consumers to whom the Trident’s electric offering is entirely aimed and dedicated to, via products that guarantee the distinctive essence of the brand – made up of cars that have always been synonymous with cutting- edge technology, refined elegance, sophisticated and original craftsmanship, impeccable and distinctive performance – and can become new symbols on the move of the profound transformation underway in the market.

Folgore is the drive, the spark that ignites a modern beginning; with the disruptive force of thunder (“Made in Thunder” is the claim to express this specific moment), it kicks off a new chapter in the great history of Maserati, the first 100 percent Italian luxury brand to produce full-electric models in the Motor Valley. Once again, the creative and engineering ingenuity of the Trident’s women and men have come together to shape the new Folgore full-electric range, a manifesto of the Brand’s future.

Held as a postscript to the Formula E racing weekend at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli – for the first time the venue for the Italian stage of the world championship for 100 percent electric single- seaters, where the Trident is the only Italian luxury marque on the grid – Folgore Day began with a press conference and welcome from the brand’s CEO. Davide Grasso spoke about the significant moment for Maserati, which is an ambassador for Italy to the world of luxury, a testament to innovation and technological acceleration, and its future devoted to electrification, sharing its long-term vision focused on the new Folgore range and the Brand’s activities, pending the presentation of the latest full-electric creation, the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore, to be unveiled at the evening event centred around the overwhelming power of Folgore. Davide Grasso was joined by: Giovanni Perosino, Maserati Chief Marketing Officer, who shared the brand’s values and hallmarks as brought into the new Folgore era, giving the world premiere of the “It Turns You On” campaign; by Davide Danesin, Head of Maserati Engineering, focusing on engineering and development; and by Maserati Head of Design Klaus Busse, who ended the press conference with his contribution on style, technology, and design.

The morning meeting was also an opportunity to introduce the attendees to the three thematic areas that lead the narrative and frame Folgore Day – electric mobility, the Maserati Fuoriserie customization program, and to TRIDENTE, a new all-electric luxury motorboat.

FOLGORE TECHNOLOGY & E-MOBILITY

In the thematic area dedicated to electric mobility, on display are: the rolling chassis of the Grecale Folgore, the heart of the Trident’s 100% electric SUV, which highlights how the full-electric propulsion system is integrated into the vehicle chassis, with the high-voltage battery installed directly under the body pavement yet not compromising on the internal volumes of the Grecale, the best in its class; the Folgore charging wallbox, an elegant domestic power supply supplied with your electric car; the front and rear axles and battery pack of the GranTurismo Folgore, to witness up close the fascinating gears that drive the Trident’s powerful coupé.

FUORISERIE|FOLGORE COLORS & MATERIALS

The area revolving around the exclusive customization and personalization program for the Trident’s cars is enhanced by the Configuration Box and certain elements of customization, used to inspire customers in the creation of their dream Maserati. Together, the sophisticated yet gritty Grecale seat features a mix of Nero and Ghiaccio, enhanced by the contrasting Rosso Trofeo stitching on the headrest to form the Trident logo and in the seat’s appearance. The Maserati MC20 Cielo Opera d’Arte seat in laser cut Alcantara is also enhanced with original color accents; a car that expresses all the creativity, flair, and craftsmanship typical of the Fuoriserie program and Bespoke customizations it offers. A wall focusing on the bodywork paints completes the area, together with a special selection of wheel rims in finishes exclusive to the Corse and Futura Collections.

VITA|MASERATI

The collaboration between Maserati and Vita Power has resulted in TRIDENTE, an all-electric luxury motorboat. The Modena-based brand is extending its electrification strategy from the road to the water.

Vita Power and Maserati share the same vision for the mobility of the future and the same passion for luxury creations that allow no compromises on performance and elegance. Vita Power is a marine technology company founded to reduce the impact on the marine environment by developing an electric and integrated ecosystem of high-performance powertrains and full-electric yachts, supported by a dedicated marine fast charging infrastructure.

TRIDENTE is a 10.5-meter motorboat, designed to tackle daily cruises on lakes and coasts; it can accommodate up to eight passengers; it boasts a cruising speed of 25 knots, a top speed of 40 knots and DC charges in under an hour.

The dayboat is made of carbon fibre, finished to the highest creative standards by the nautical artisans at Hodgdon Yachts, a US boatbuilder from Maine with a history of over 200 years of passion and excellence, and a specialist in superyacht tenders.

MASERATI’S “IT TURNS YOU ON” CAMPAIGN, FEATURING DAMIANO DAVID

Officially kicking off Folgore Day and infusing all the energy of Maserati’s new era was the official launch of the “It Turns You On” campaign, starring the fascinating and seductive Italian musician and singer-songwriter Damiano David, who has climbed the world charts with the rock band Måneskin that he fronts with his unmistakable voice.

In a 90-second film, whose creative concept was developed by the communication agency Naïve and produced by Buddy Film, the internationally renowned Italian director Gabriele Mainetti – supported by exciting shots by director of photography Diego Indraccolo – and the talented photographer Paolo Zerbini, creator of the campaign stills, put their name to a story that exalts and celebrates everything Maserati: passion, vision, innovation, the Italian spirit, intuition, dedication and enthusiasm. The style overwhelms and enraptures, in terms of how we appear, how we stand out from the crowd and how we simply live our lives.

The atmosphere and the opening notes are typical of the Dolce Vita, full of that sophisticated yet easy-going Italian spirit admired and beloved all over the world. A thriving young man drives away in his car, a Maserati GranTurismo Folgore; his magnetism immediately and naturally lights up his surroundings and catches people’s eyes. Damiano David is at the wheel of Maserati’s first 100 percent electric car: this star storyteller comes together with an icon of the Trident, capable in its Folgore version of transmitting all the energy of the advancing, conquering new.

The central theme is life and how it seizes and lights up the heart, enjoyed on board Maserati’s three Folgore creations. The performance of the GranTurismo is epitomized in its open-top version, shifting the spotlight onto the GranCabrio Folgore. It turns heads and conveys the greatest emotions like only a car can, as the perfect synthesis of extraordinary performance and elegance with the wind in your hair. The journey continues and comes to an end with the Grecale Folgore: a versatile, powerful, luxurious, and captivating four-wheeled companion, just like its other two high-performance electric siblings.

From dusk to dawn, Maserati tells the story of the new energy of Folgore and how it moves the Trident’s new world of electrification.