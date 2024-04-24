My Vault: New South Florida Yacht Storage Opens

Aran Swart likes to keep busy. She owns her own yacht interior design company, RC Interior Design, but still found the time to launch a second business. Her brainchild, inspired by Swart’s eight years as crew and her experience working with yachts during refit, is My Vault, a new small-scale storage facility in South Florida.

“We keep seeing a need for it,” Swart said. She has worked with many yachts during refit and found herself constantly looking for more space to store things like fine China and the owner’s personal effects moving off the boat before eventually going back on.

“I’m always looking for a place to put things that is safe and clean,” Swart said.

My Vault was born from this need — and who better than an interior designer to handle yacht storage? She began developing the concept last year and opened the doors in Oakland Park in Feb. 2024. The storage facility — boutique storage, if you will — will be available for all yacht needs but is also open to crew who may need a little extra space for their gear.

“The business is geared towards refit needs — crew and owner and captain and what they’re looking for in storage, [with] a managed flexible storage option,” Swart said. She emphasized that flexibility is key — it’s small-scale storage without all the usual minimums and long-term contracts. You can also scale up or down.

Reserve space online and My Vault will organize pick-up and delivery throughout the tri-county area. They also offer heavy-duty dust- and waterproof packing cases for rent. The facility is climate-controlled and has state-of-the-art security.

“We want to make it as easy on the crew as possible,” Swart said.

