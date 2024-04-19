NFL Stars, SFC Anglers Competing in The Catch

Sport Fishing Championship’s (SFC) second annual “The Catch” pairs NFL stars with SFC anglers to kick-off SFC”s 2024 season.

Seven boats will launch from Pier Sixty-Six in Fort Lauderdale for “The Catch,” in the final event of a three-day celebration to begin SFC’s 2024 season. The 14 NFL stars will be paired with top SFC Billfish Championship anglers while using SFC’s billfish catch-and-release scoring system to compete for The Catch title in this made-for-TV special, which airs live Saturday, April 20, from 3 to 5 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network.

Participating NFL players include James Bradberry (DB, Philadelphia Eagles, Pro Bowl, All-Pro), Brian Burns, (LB, New York Giants, 2X Pro Bowl), Jalen Carter (DL, Philadelphia Eagles, NFC Defensive Rookie of the Year), Dalvin Cook (RB, The Catch Defending Champion, 4X Pro Bowl), James Cook (RB, Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl), Trey Hendrickson (DL, Cincinnati Bengals, 3X Pro Bowl, All-Pro), Alvin Kamara (RB, New Orleans Saints, 5X Pro Bowl, 2X All-Pro), Raheem Mostert (RB, Miami Dolphins, Pro Bowl), David Njoku (TE, Cleveland Browns, Pro Bowl), Jeffery Simmons (DL, Tennessee Titans, 2X Pro Bowl, 2X All-Pro), Kayvon Thibodeaux (LB, New York Giants, All-Rookie Team), Rachaad White (RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2023 #7 yards from scrimmage), Quinnen Williams (DL, New York Jets, 2X Pro Bowl, All-Pro), and Quincy Williams (LB, New York Jets, All-Pro)

SFC participants include Team Gypsea with Capt. Taylor Sanford and Mate Jordan Sanford, who are The Catch 2023 defending champions and fan voted 2023 SFC All-Stars, Team Harvey Sportfishing with Owner Shane Guidry and Capt. John Brumble, Team Lifeline with Capt. Blake Bridges and Mate Jordan Benefield, Team Lights Out with Capt./Owner Rob Carmichael and Mate Tucker Carmichael, Team Quantified with Capt. Justin Drummond and Mate Cyler Paper, Team Rising Son’s with Owner Toby Berthelot and Angler Jaselyn Berthelot, and Team T-Zero with Capt. Seth Laws and Mate Tiaan Scholtz.

“We’re bringing together elite SFC athletes and pairing them with NFL superstars and to no surprise, everyone is out to win,” said Mark Neifeld, CEO and Commissioner of Sport Fishing Championship. “NFL players have proven to be quick studies to our sport, so I can’t wait to see which teams rise to the top!”

The entire weekend will support the Coast Guard Foundation, which supports active U.S. Coast Guard members by providing resources to members and families that build resilience and strengthen the entire community.

“We are honored to be the charity partner of The Catch for a second year,” said Coast Guard Foundation President Susan Ludwig. “The NFL and SFC celebrities participating in The Catch are among the best in their fields. And when it comes to rescuing boaters at sea, protecting the marine environment, and defending our nation, Coast Guard members are the best as well.

Visit the Sport Fishing Championship for the latest regarding The Catch and SFC and tune into CBS Sports Network on Saturday, April 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. EST to watch The Catch live!

Pictures via Sport Fishing Championship.

Related Posts New app helps anglers California-based FishTrack.com has created a new fishing app that lets anglers going after saltwater game fish to research from their mobile device the water conditions…

Cash in on lionfish catch Divers and anglers are invited to sign up for the 2018 Lionfish Challenge for a chance to win up to $5,000 while helping rid Florida’s…

Nautical Ventures takes over Anglers Marina in Dania Nautical Ventures Group is now the operator of Anglers Marina in Dania Beach, Florida, through a lease-option arrangement. According to a press release from the…

Topics: