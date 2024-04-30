Red Square Medical and MedAire Partner to Support Training Expansion

In April 2024, MedAire appointed Red Square Medical as a training partner to support its ongoing medical training expansion.

Red Square Medical, already experienced in the superyacht industry, will gradually assume responsibility for coordinating and managing MedAire’s yacht medical training.

The partnership offers MedAire access to a broader network of specialist maritime medical instructors and enhances availability during peak periods, with a dedicated team overseeing training logistics.

“To support the growth of our global onboard medical training program, we were looking for a company with a similar philosophy to MedAire,” said Emma Deal, director of account management, luxury yachts at MedAire. “We had been following Red Square Medical for some time, and we were drawn to their engaging, educational approach and their passion for maritime medical training. Even more importantly, their understanding of the demands and competing priorities of our industry and ability to find solutions to meet changing needs was evident.”

Deal emphasized that the partnership will be implemented gradually to ensure a seamless transition for clients. “We look forward to working with Red Square Medical, expanding our pool of world-class instructors, and combining our expertise to provide bespoke solutions for our clients,” Deal said.

“Our in-depth understanding of the demands of the maritime environment and of this sector overall means that Red Square Medical is ideally positioned to take this vital part of MedAire’s offering further,” said Liz Baugh, lead medical consultant at Red Square Medical. “We are very excited to be implementing this project and working with MedAire instructors and clients to coordinate and deliver their world-class onboard medical training. We put a lot of effort into selecting the right instructors to provide maritime medical training, and our aim is to support and develop the team with training and placement opportunities, enabling them to deliver the perfect experience for each client.”

The phased integration of Red Square Medical into MedAire’s operations is expected to be completed by September 2024.

