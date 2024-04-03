Refit Calamities: Wild Refit Stories

Triton asked different captains to share their most peculiar, strange, and stressful refit stories they’ve gained over their time spent in the yard. Here’s what they revealed!

Building on your Birthday

“I had to stabilize a structure fail on the way up from the Caribbean. We’re supposed to go to the yard and do work on the boat and so we had a structural failure on one of the struts. We locked the stabilizer and got into the yard and started to explore, pull the stabilizer, and we started to ultrasound the boat. I ended up cutting about 25% of the boat’s hull out and reengineered and restructured the boat. We probably did about six months of work in about three and a half months. We had welding crews working 24/7.

Being a captain, it’s not about walking the yard and going, ‘Hi, hi.’ I really try to know every single contractor’s name because they’re working on my boat, they’re human, and they’re doing a job for me and they’re putting their heart into it. So, then the guy had a birthday and he was still there welding the haul that day. It was a Saturday, he was so committed, and we got him a birthday cake underneath the boat, set it up, had cake, and carried on working!”

— Capt. Blaine Watson.

Bubbly Paint? No Problem

“The hull was washed with contaminated water just before a paint shoot. Within three months, it was covered in micro blisters. The yacht never claimed on warranty and is still running with the paint today.”

— An anonymous captain.

Not So Stable Stabilizer

“I joined a yacht I went to run in Italy, it was an Italian built boat, and it had been serviced in the winter. I joined it for the season, and one day my engineer said to me, ‘That doesn’t look right over the starboard side of the boat.’ I had a look over the side and the stabilizer was sticking about 90 degrees. I said, ‘Well, you got a facemask, let me know how it is.’ He jumped in and the stabilizer was loose. It had just been serviced and we took it off and dragged it on the back of the boat. We hauled out the water in STP in Palma and the Quantum guy that came down was very efficient. He realized what had happened is there is a very specific block type, thread lock, that you should use when you put the nut back on. The Italian service agent put it back on with grease. Unsurprisingly it fell off.”

— An anonymous captain.

Painting on the Go

“Back in the day people used to do work in the marinas, before all the EPA clamp downs and everything else — as long as you didn’t make a mess. We had a paint company come in and they were doing the main deck, painting all the way around from the aft deck, around portside, and on the starboard side of it. We had all the bits and hardware taken off and the painters came in and they covered everything up and they did all the grinding and sanding and took all the blisters out. They got into primer, into top coat, and went ‘Voila, what do you think?’ And I said it’s bloody rubbish. You couldn’t really spray at the marinas and stuff, but you could brush, and back in the day if you roller and tipped the paint you could get a really good finish.

I was in a bit of a predicament because we had the boss coming in a few days and there I am looking at this paint job — it was really bad. I told them to sand it all off and hit it with a heavy coat of 545. 545 being a heavy primer you can spray that and it doesn’t get everywhere. He threw a big coat of 545 on it which was great — everything was covered nice and uniform. I grabbed a friend of ours who was a painter and said, ‘Right, you’re coming with us.’ We left the marina in Florida and we set sail and went across to Hurricane Hole in Nassau, the old Hurricane Hole. We set to sand the newly primed paintwork ready for a coat of paint because we were going to spray it. We couldn’t spray it at the dock in Fort Lauderdale, so we dropped anchor and got the boat covered in plastic. We woke up the next morning and it’s blowing 15 knots of wind. The painter is saying he can’t spray in this, but that’s not an option, we got to put paint on this boat.

I said, ‘Cut the plastic off the bridge windows, now let’s pick up anchor.’ We’re covered in plastic with the bridge windows open, we got the radar on so we can see where we’re going with eyesight and the radar because vision was impaired a little bit. We sailed downwind doing about eight knots headed towards Whale Key. As we got underway with about seven knots across the deck, we sprayed the paint! We came all the way down the one side, around the front, around the other side, and as we came across Whale Key we were done. We pulled back into Fort Lauderdale, pulled back into the marina we left two days before, cleared customs, put all the hardware back on, and the next day the boss stepped on board to a beautiful paint job. That was taking the shipyard into our own hands really and I can guarantee that nobody else has ever sprayed underway!”

— An anonymous captain.

Refit in a Hurricane

“We went up to northwest Florida to a commercial shipyard trying to transition into yachts. Great welders, good craftsmen, but the shipyard was small and management wasn’t the best. We took all the anchors off, stripped everything down, and started cutting metal away on the top deck to put an extension in. This was in April so by June we were fairly exposed up top and no windows, big holes where they’d be, and nowhere near waterproof. It was one of those years where we had a storm form, and it was coming right at us. There we were at a little marina, so we had to put the boat back together quickly. We had to get the anchor chains on board, we got plywood to cover the windows and screwed straight to the bare aluminum so we could stop the rain from coming in. We covered everything we could, then we had to get out of there.

We had to find our way out of this marina where there really wasn’t much water in the channel and we had to go way out to find deeper water. We went out and anchored in the bay, got both chains out, and got 70 knots of wind. We were sitting there expecting bits of plywood to start flying off, but we sat through the storm. Instead of going back into the marina, which got severely beaten, we went to the actual shipyard owned by the people who put us in the marina, but that turned into a bit of a nightmare. We ended up leaving there and taking the boat to a recognized shipyard in south Florida. We had to actually fly back up to northwest Florida, rent a U-Haul truck, grab what we could from the subcontractors that were making the interior furniture, and drive it back down to South Florida. Shipyard transitions from commercial to yachting is not always a smooth transition.”

— An anonymous captain.

M/Y KAOS AT LÜRSSEN’S REFIT YARD. PHOTO BY KLAUS JORDAN.

