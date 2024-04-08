Refit Tips for Stews and Interior Crew

A refit can seem overwhelming to a new stew. Something to keep in mind before the refit is that it will be a very different job than a stew might be used to — when guests are on, a yacht stew’s main job is focusing on service and the overall guest experience. During a yard period, no guests are present, and this can be challenging for some stews. There are things to keep in mind for all crew when planning for a yard period , but these tips focus on the interior crew, specifically the yacht stew.

Prepare the Interior Correctly

Before the refit begins, a yacht stew must prepare the interior. This can include using runners or blue diamond floor covering to protect the floors that will have the most traffic. Make sure to cover the furniture in plastic wrap if interior work is scheduled.

Keep Busy in a Different Way

“I’d say the one thing I wish I knew before going into my first yard period as a stew is how much I missed moving. The busyness level that we yachties are used to dramatically decreases and that can be hard on those who like the thrill of moving and keeping busy! But that time is of great value as it’s such a good way to get reorganized [and] get the things done you can’t normally [do] when guests are on board,” said Deck/Stew Natalie Riera of M/Y Freedom. Riera went through her first yard period on a previous yacht.

Stews are used to being busy with guests around the clock, but yard periods can be hectic in their own way — if you know what needs to get done. The interior crew can take this time to complete projects that have been pushed to the side during the busy season and brainstorm new ideas. Chief stews should prepare their interior team for a yard period beforehand so new crew don’t feel out of place when it begins.

Re-Inventory and Reorganize the Interior

A refit period is a great time to re-inventory and reorganize all the cabinets and interior spaces. After sorting through everything on board, this is also a great time to get rid of broken or unnecessary gear, and purchase anything needed. Go through all the drinks on board and get rid of expired products. Re-stock necessary items and clean out the fridges. It would be beneficial to turn off the drink fridges if possible and clean them out. Most of the exterior mini fridges and ice makers will get dusty from being in the yard, so these can be turned back on and filled at the refit’s conclusion. Some yachts have storage units, and this can be an excellent opportunity to reorganize them.

Complete Training

“During a yard period, use that time to learn new table-setting ideas, like new napkin folds, explore new party themes, or crew costume ideas. This is also a good time for chefs to upgrade their training — maybe explore new desserts to bake for charters, inventory the baking and cooking gadgets, [and] replace old and worn napkins and aprons,” said Chef Arlene ​​Meyers of M/Y Magnum Ride when asked about a chef’s perspective during refit.

A refit is a great time for continued learning, whether it’s courses at a school or even a chief stew demonstrating new techniques that can be used on the yacht. Although a yard period can be a break from the usual yacht activity, the stew’s job is still significant during a refit. It’s important to have someone in charge of the interior to keep track of work being done and to maintain the regular cleaning schedule. Once the refit ends, stewardesses must take down all the plastic coverings and thoroughly clean the interior before any owners or guests return. If possible, this is best done once you leave the yard to decrease the likelihood of dust returning.

Julie Emmons is a chief stewardess and has worked in the industry for five years. Working alongside her husband, Capt. Brendan Emmons, has allowed her to discover new destinations and enjoy her time on the water.

