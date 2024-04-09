TYBA Yacht Charter Show Preview 2024

Now in its fifth year, the Turkish Yacht Brokers Association (TYBA) Yacht Charter Show will be held on location at D-Marin in Göcek, Türkiye from May 3 – 7, 2024. Organized by the TYBA Yachting and Brokers Association and supported by D-Marin Management, its members, and local and national tourism boards, the event aims to showcase the Turkish region as a pivotal yachting destination.

A Spotlight on Türkiye

The TYBA Yacht Charter Show offers ample opportunity to view the hottest charter yachts in the region with plenty of networking events allowing time with colleagues while learning more about this rapidly growing region. A number of seminars will be held throughout the duration of the event, as well as the highly anticipated Chefs’ Competition.

As always, the yacht charter show will feature a number of social events, including yacht hops, a gala dinner, cocktail parties, as well as the opportunity to meet and greet fellow brokers, local exhibitors and industry influencers in this gem of the Turkish Riviera.

TYBA Yacht Charter Show details:

Friday, May 3: 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 4: 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 5: 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Monday, May 6: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 7: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Kıbrıs Şehitleri Cad. Yüksel Çağlar İş Mrk No:43 Bodrum/Muğla, Turkey

For more information, please refer to the TYBA Yacht Charter website.

