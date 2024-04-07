Valencia Introduces New Electric Boat Show

The National Association of Electric Boats and the Union of Nautical Companies in the Valencian Community have announced the inauguration of the Valencia Electric Boat Show. Dedicated to sustainable boating, the Valencia Electric Boat Show is the first and only event of its kind in Spain.

The boat show takes place from April 11–14, 2024, in Valencia Marina. The sustainable nautical event will feature electric, hybrid, and hydrogen boat exhibitions, while making it one of the reference platforms for innovation and sustainability in Spain’s maritime industry. Electric boats won’t be the only exhibition, as sustainable options like smart charge stations, innovations in solar panels for marinas, and other environmentally friendly products will be displayed.

Round tables, conferences, and informative talks will also be available for attendees as the Valencia Electric Boat Show seeks to promote sustainability awareness in the nautical industry. Valencia was recently appointed as the European Green Capital, and the boat show hopes to continue the city’s trend towards a greener future.

