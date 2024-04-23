Water Revolution Foundation Releases Environmental Guidelines for Yacht Crew

The first version of the environmental guidelines for crew has officially launched by Water Revolution Foundation. The comprehensive guide, written for and by crew, offers information and assistance with eco-friendlier behavior on board yachts, helping steer the industry towards a more sustainable future.

The guidelines were created in a collaborative effort between the Water Revolution Foundation, initiator MB92, and creator Danella Hopkins, formerly of S/Y Black Pearl. The free and open-sourced guidelines are divided into 24 sections and three overarching themes that provide crew with a detailed, holistic overview that explains how they can adopt more conscious practices into their daily routines. With advice from industry experts and crewmembers, the tool includes a wide range of perspectives and experiences.

The three guideline themes include “Onboarding Guidelines,” “General Guidelines,” and “Departmental Guidelines.” The onboarding guidelines describe how crew can change their vessel’s onboard culture to an environmentally friendlier one, improving operational practices as a result. General guidelines focus on the fundamental principles and standards applicable to all crewmembers, while departmental guidelines target the unique needs of each department.

“We understand that environmental sustainability can be challenging to accomplish on board and there is no one-size-fits-all approach,” stated Robert van Tol, executive director of Water Revolution Foundation. “By working together with crew, we hope to inspire and facilitate this powerful group to minimize their yacht’s daily footprint where possible.”

MB92, Burgess, Damen Yachting, Divergent Yachting, Feadship, Fraser Yachts, Heesen Yachts, Lürssen, Oceanco, Safe Harbor Marinas, Sanlorenzo, The Crew Network, The OM, Virtual Pursers, Y.CO, and YPI Crew are official supporting companies of the guidelines, hoping to ensure widespread adoption. S/Y Black Pearl and M/Y Savannah have also become ambassadors within the fleet.

“Our industry can collectively create lasting change in its outlook and operations by working together, and these guidelines will help yacht crews and shoreside management teams reduce their environmental impact through improved efficiency and better practices,” Burgess stated.

The free environmental crew guidelines can be accessed on Water Revolution Foundation’s website or by emailing [email protected]. As a first version, the guidelines aim to collect feedback and any other best practices from crew to launch a second version in the future.

