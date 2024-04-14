Yacht Crew-Based Board Game Teases Third Edition

YACHTNEEDS, one of the largest marketplaces in the maritime industry, offers yacht crew more than 135,000 products to choose from. Tony Stout, the founder of YACHTNEEDS and a former crewmember, understood the challenges of crossings or spending winters in the yard. Stout remembered the many times he and his fellow crew looked for activities that still united the crew in the crew mess beyond the typical pub outing. This led to the creation of YACHT-OPOLY in 2019.

YACHT-OPOLY, based on the original Monopoly game, was originally launched as a giveaway for crew. Although based on the classic board game, YACHT-OPOLY reached out to more than 100 yachting-specific companies to participate and be featured in the game. Pantropic Power, Lürssen, Viking Crew, AWLGRIP, and others are now featured, with Monopoly money turning to Lürssen money. The traditional game pieces have been changed to symbols of the yachting industry, like a monkey’s fist, a lobster, and a fire extinguisher. Houses and hotels have been transformed to boats and superyachts, and the game’s center cards include scenarios that different crew have experienced on board.

“Owner’s wife falls off the passerelle while posing with her chihuahua. Move back 3 spaces,” or “You’re desperate to get out of the mistral that is smashing you around like being in the ring with Mayweather. Call All Service to book a last-minute berth. Pay $50,” are just two examples of the scenarios on the game’s cards. YACHT-OPOLY is now on more than 1,000 yachts, and a subsequent USA/Caribbean edition was also released. A third, limited edition, may be on the horizon soon.

www.yachtneeds.com/

