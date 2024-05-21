Bradford Marine to Manage Sunrise Harbor Marina

Sunrise Harbor Marina in Fort Lauderdale will soon be under new management.

Fort Lauderdale’s Bradford Marine has a new agreement with Sunrise Harbor Marina to manage and operate the facility beginning on Aug. 1, 2024.

Sunrise Harbor Marina in Fort Lauderdale is currently managed by Suntex Marinas; as part of the transition, their management agreement will be finalized on July 31, 2024.

“Bradford Marine is incredibly proud and excited to add this high-quality, luxury superyacht marina to our family of companies with the opportunity to build on the great work that has been done by Suntex Marinas,” said Michael Kelly, president of Bradford Marine. “This marina provides a key expansion for us as we’ll now be able to serve customers on two of South Florida’s major waterways with our marquee location on the New River and now prime superyacht dockage space on the Intracoastal Waterway.”

Sunrise Harbor Marina, a boutique luxury marina, boasts approximately 2,500 linear feet of dockage and 22 wet slips, catering to yachts up to 200 feet. The marina offers a host of on-site amenities for captains, crew, and owners, including swimming pools, a fitness center, a business center, tennis courts, and more. Its strategic location is within walking distance of Fort Lauderdale Beach, the 180-acre Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, and a vibrant shopping and dining scene on the nearby Sunrise Boulevard.

Bradford Marine has plans for several renovation projects and events, with details to be announced in the coming months.

For more marina news, check out Integra Acquires Sunset Bay Marina and Anchorage.

Topics: