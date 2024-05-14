Dockmate Claims 2024 Top Product Award

Dockmate was named one of Boating Industry’s Top Products for 2024 for its Dockmate Positioning System (DPS).

Dockmate is a manufacturer of wireless remote-controlled yacht systems and has also recently introduced several new features.

“We are always striving to provide boaters the best control of their vessels in every situation, and we’re very grateful to receive this recognition from Boating Industry,” said CEO Marc Curreri. “A great deal of research and time went into creating the DPS, so this recognition is very rewarding, and we plan to continue dedicating ourselves to delivering the best possible products for our customers.”

To qualify, products must be new or have undergone significant updates since January 2023. The winners were selected based on various factors, including industry impact, innovation, and advancement within their respective categories.

The Dockmate DPS has two operating modes depending on use — one is reserved for open-water use, while the other is best for short periods in close quarters. In open waters, the DPS uses only the engines to hold the boat in position. In close quarters, DPS uses engines, bow, and stern thrusters to keep the vessel in its target position.

In February this year, Dockmate launched the ThrusterHold, a new feature — and a first — for their wireless remote-control system. The feature makes mooring easier — it enables captains to keep the thrusters engaged to port or starboard at a certain level to keep the boat pressed against a dock or another vessel. Dockmate ThrusterHold is available on Dockmate TWIN, SINGLE, and TWIST.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that this feature is not only compatible with our currently supported systems but that it will also work with other CAN bus thruster controls in the future,” said Dirk Illegems, president of Dockmate.

The DPS was also a 2024 Miami Innovation Award Winner at the Miami boat show.

