Hidden Gems: Oasis Marinas Has Your North + South Service Hubs

As you are well aware, not every marina offers yacht servicing capabilities or the space necessary to accommodate large vessels. Before this boating season, plan for the unexpected and ensure you know where to take your ship for essential upkeep.
Ideally, you need a suitable destination in the warmer southern region of the country, as well as a reliable service center and harbor in the North. Fortunately, Oasis Marinas and our expansive network of facilities are strategically located across the country. We have excellent northern and southern service hubs for yacht maintenance worth noting when you need to get back in tip-top shape – Cape Charles Yacht Center and St. Augustine Marine Center.
Your vessel requires expert upkeep to remain in optimal condition. Neglecting even seemingly small yacht maintenance tasks can lead to a range of issues, including mechanical failures, corrosion, and deterioration of essential components.
By being proactive about taking care of your ship, you can prevent costly repairs, extend the lifespan of your vessel, and ensure a safe and enjoyable sailing experience for you and your guests.
Here are a few of the regular maintenance tasks you should prioritize:
By scheduling routine checks and addressing any issues promptly, you can avoid unexpected breakdowns and emergencies while out at sea. Additionally, proactive maintenance can help preserve the value of your yacht and enhance its resale value if you decide to upgrade or sell in the future.
St. Augustine Marine Center spans 23 acres and is widely considered one of the top yacht repair facilities on the East Coast. The facility has been in continuous operation since 1992, and the highly experienced team can provide a wide array of expert services, including:
Additionally, the harbor has the equipment and space necessary to accommodate large vessels and yachts. From assisting with fuel disposal to providing long-term storage, we can cover all of your boating needs. Most importantly, our staff ensures your vessel is in excellent condition before you head north for the warmer months.
That’s not all. At St. Augustine Marine Center, we go above and beyond to ensure captains like you feel welcome. Prior to your arrival, one of our concierge staff will connect with your team to verify the details of your visit and ensure that all maintenance work gets carried out promptly.
Upon arrival, you’ll receive a detailed captain’s report, which outlines activities in the area, our services, and other resources designed to ensure your time with us is enjoyable. Our concierge can also assist with arranging transportation, booking appointments, and more.
Located on Virginia’s eastern shore, Cape Charles Yacht Center is a full-service marina capable of accommodating large vessels with our 75-ton travel lift. We offer a dynamic assortment of services, ranging from simple maintenance to major repairs. Some of our most popular offerings include:
As a guest, you and your crew will be made to feel at home from the moment you arrive. Whether you are with us for a single day for maintenance or plan to stay a while, our concierge will ensure all of your needs are met. We offer a studio apartment on-site with the best views of the Harbor as well! Look at our Captains Quarters here to make your stay even more convenient.
From arranging rides and golf course trips to booking reservations at local restaurants, our team will be a valuable resource to you in Cape Charles! All of of customers receive complimentary golf cart service and discounts on golf at the renown Golf Club at Bay Creek.
