IBEX and Yachting Ventures to Host Start-Up Pavilion

Yachting Ventures is set to host a Start-Up Pavilion at IBEX (International Boatbuilders’ Exhibition and Conference) in Tampa, Florida after successful stints at METSTRADE in Amsterdam. This year’s IBEX runs from Oct. 1-3, 2024, at the Tampa Convention Center.

IBEX has teamed up with Yachting Ventures to introduce an inaugural Start-Up Pavilion in this year’s technical trade event for the recreational marine industry. With more than 600 exhibiting companies and an expected attendance of 8,000 industry professionals that include boat builders, manufacturers, naval architects, distributors, and wholesalers, participating marine industry start-ups can expect a lively crowd.

The Start-Up Pavilion will provide a platform for 12 start-ups to showcase their cutting-edge technologies and solutions for the three-day event. The pavilion offers start-ups the opportunity to engage with industry experts, present their products, and participate in a pitching competition judged by a panel of investors.

The Yachting Ventures team will work closely with the local tech ecosystem to organize the pitching competition that will see five companies compete for a chance to secure investment, gain further recognition, and propel growth. Start-ups interested in exhibiting can apply here or contact [email protected]. The deadline to apply is June 1, 2024.

“IBEX is where the industry comes to find innovation and adding a Start-Up Pavilion to this year’s event is another way we can highlight the product development and ingenuity that takes place in our industry”, said Anne Dunbar, IBEX show director.

Topics: