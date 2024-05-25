Marina Bahia Golfito Launches New Concierge Service

Marina Bahia Golfito adds new amenities to its Costa Rica marina location.

Marina Bahia Golfito (MBG), an IGY marina in Golfito, Costa Rica, has unveiled MBG+ Service, a new concierge service.

The new MBG+ Service is “designed for maximum enjoyment of the Costa Rica experience for those who come to visit, stay, and live, whether by land, sea, or air, MBG+ coordinates and manages all visitor needs,” the press release states. With its “decidedly Costa Rican approach,” the new service can make all travel arrangements, arrange eco-tours, handle paperwork and vessel dockage, plus any request. “MBG+ enhances visitors’ expectations of what a visit to Costa Rica is all about,” according to the press release. MBG has also hired Lorelai Hocker as lead concierge.

Marina Bahia Golfito is renowned as a superyacht, sportfishing, and eco-tourism destination. The marina offers 45 berths for vessels from 40 to 350 feet, and the nearby oceanfront AMAKA Ocean Living Lodge, La Playa Restaurant, and MBG Crew Lounge are steps from the marina. Marina Bahia Golfito is a property of Costa Rican hospitality company Enjoy Group.

Marina Bahia Golfito continues its sustainable development, which includes a new marina village and real estate expansion in the area. In the coming years, a Marriott hotel, luxury condominiums, and more residences will be built on site.

