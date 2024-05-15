Marina Fire Destroys 22 Vessels in Croatia

A marina fire blazed in the early hours in Croatia on May 15, destroying 22 vessels.

According to a statement issued by the Municipality of Medulin, firefighters were called to respond to a marina fire around 3:55 a.m. after receiving a report about a fire in the port of Medulin, in northwestern Croatia.

Fifteen firefighters responded with four trucks, and they worked to separate the boats to prevent the fire from spreading further. The statement also credited the Port Authority of Pula for their immediate reaction to fight the fire and save what they could.

The fire was finally contained, and no injuries were reported, although eyewitnesses said that some of the vessel owners were forced to jump into the water to escape the fire.

“Individuals who jumped into the sea with almost ‘insane’ courage that can only be seen in the most difficult situations, untied ships, and pushed the flares with their own vessels proved to be particularly worthy,” the statement said.

Local authorities also placed barriers to contain environmental damage.

The Municipality of Medulin also shared a statement about the marina fire from Medulin Mayor Ivan Kirac. “An unprecedented tragedy has befallen Medulin, our port, and our ships. Although the port itself is under the authority of the Port Authority of Pula, we feel a great responsibility and the need to make ourselves available to repair the damage as soon as possible. The difficult night is behind us, but I must thank all the locals, services, and everyone who helped save as many boats as possible last night. Things like this must not be repeated, and I call on all competent state services to take prompt and coordinated action.”

Photos courtesy of Opcina Medulin.

