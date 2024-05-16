METSTRADE Creates Superyacht Content Board

METSTRADE has invited different superyacht associations to join its new Superyacht Content Board.

METSTRADE announced the creation of the Superyacht Content Board on Tuesday and eight different superyacht associations that are members. The Board hopes to “actively engage the voices of these key industry associations in shaping the show’s agenda and delivering content that propels the superyacht industry forward,” according to a press release by METSTRADE. The creation of the Board comes after METSTRADE’s recent acquisition of The Superyacht Forum.

The Board is comprised of eight different trade associations in superyacht building, brokerage, refit, and operations industries. These associations are the International Council of Marine Industry Associations, the International Yacht Brokers Association, MYBA The Yachting Association, the Professional Yachting Association, the Superyacht Builders Association, The Superyacht Alliance, and The International Association of Marine Investigators. The Board will gather biannually in April or May and during METSTRADE in November.

“The establishment of the Superyacht Content Board underscores the exceptional relationship between METSTRADE and the superyacht industry. We are delighted by the overwhelming support from the industry’s most influential associations. METSTRADE is renowned for its ‘for the industry, by the industry’ ethos. I am confident that the Superyacht Content Board will enhance our Superyacht Pavilion, its educational components, and fringe events,” said Niels Klarenbeek, director of METSTRADE.

METSTRADE is the world’s largest trade exhibition for equipment, materials, and systems in the global leisure marine industry. The exhibition takes place annually in Amsterdam and will run from November 19-21.

