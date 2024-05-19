The Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis Returns

The Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis is returning in June, with paddleboarders getting ready to make the 80-mile trek from Bimini to Lake Worth.

The Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis is returning June 19-23, with hundreds of paddleboarders expected to make the journey from Bimini, Bahamas, to Lake Worth Beach, Florida. The Crossing is an open ocean event where paddleboarders and kayakers cross from the Bahamas to Lake Worth Beach. The 80-mile challenge was created by Travis Suit to help those living with cystic fibrosis.

Suit’s daughter, Piper, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was four years old. Suit created the Piper’s Angels Foundation with a mission of helping patients and families in the cystic fibrosis community. Now, hundreds of participants make their journey to Florida to support the cause. Yacht captains and crew also participate, often as members of support vessels that follow the participants.

The Crossing is broken up into two categories, recreational and competitive, and then broken up into multiple subcategories. The recreational category is for participants that want a fun, leisurely, non-competitive experience, while the competitive category is broken up into 13 different subcategories depending on gender, age, number of participants, and more.

Last year’s Competitive Men’s 14’ SUP Solo Division winner, Blake Carmichael, was profiled by Triton after winning with a time of roughly 13 hours and 30 minutes while also raising close to $10,000 for The Crossing and the Piper’s Angels Foundation.

“To be completely honest with you, I didn’t really know what cystic fibrosis was,” Carmichael said. “But it doesn’t take long after you’re involved with The Crossing for you to really feel like you can make a difference and that you start to really care for these people, even if you’ve never met somebody with it.”

Check out Locale Films’ film on Blake Carmichael’s journey here!

