Triton Submarines Unveils Next-Gen Nine-Person Submersible

Triton Submarines has unveiled its next-gen nine-person submersible — a new Triton 660/9 AVA that is fully integrated on board Scenic Eclipse II.

Following successful sea trials, DNV certification, and delivery to Valparaiso, Chile, by Boeing 747 aircraft, Triton Submarines’ new Triton 660/9 AVA is fully integrated on board Scenic Eclipse II. Using Advanced Versatile Acrylics methodology, Triton 660/9 AVA is the world’s first submersible with a free-form acrylic pressure hull and is rated to 660 feet depth capacity.

Eight guests and a pilot can fit in the new submersible. The Triton 660/9 AVA is proposed as a direct replacement for outmoded twin-hulled tourist submersibles, with a patent-pending expanded-ellipse acrylic pressure hull delivering up to three times greater interior viewing volume, breathtaking panoramic views, and improved comfort for guests.

Triton’s 660/9 AVA can be quickly reconfigured between dives and offers a variety of premium dive activities for guests, including dining or cocktail dives, spa treatments, and subsea gaming experiences. Safety is still at Triton’s forefront, with numerous features that deliver safety, reliability, and both operator and guest experience advantages. Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, pioneers of ultra-luxury Discovery Yachting, is the first in the industry to embrace the subsea excursion shift.

“At Triton Submarines, we’re focused on developing safe, certified, and fully accredited submersibles for a wide range of operational scenarios, which wouldn’t be possible without the support and collaboration of visionary clients like Scenic,” said Patrick Lahey, president and co-founder of Triton Submarines. “We thank Scenic for their belief in Triton and our capacity to deliver the highly innovative Triton 660/9 AVA, which represents a new paradigm in the way people experience and interact with the ocean.”

Founded in 2007, Triton Submarines has a spotless track record in producing submersibles, all fully certified by a third-party classification society, built to commercial grade, and designed for easy maintenance.

“Our collaboration with Triton Submarines on the custom design of our new submersible reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and leading the way in ultra-luxury yacht cruising,” said Jason Flesher, director of Discovery Operations.

