Washdown Launches Initiative to Eliminate VOCs from Cleaning Products

Former crewmember Leah Tennant founded Washdown, a biotech cleaning company, a few years ago after moving ashore.

With Washdown, she has now launched a new initiative to work toward eliminating Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) from cleaning products in the maritime industry.

As an industry that relies on the ocean for its livelihood, it’s important to take steps to protect the environment. Washdown offers an environmentally friendly alternative through its line of cleaning solutions specifically for the yachting industry. These products were developed by Tennant after her experiences in yachting.

“We believe it’s high time for an urgent shift towards eco-friendly cleaning products within our industry,” Tennant said. “These alternatives not only safeguard human health but also ensure the longevity of our precious marine ecosystems.”

Washdown is “committed to making sustainable changes that protect both our oceans and those who spend their lives at sea. Volatile Organic Compounds in cleaning products pose a significant threat to these two entities we hold dear.”

Washdown uses probiotic formulations and is VOC-free, pollutant-free, and vegan, with a pH-neutral composition that makes their products gentle on surfaces but with powerful cleaning agents. Products include Grease Lightning, a pH-neutral cleaner for food-prep areas, galleys, and interiors. The Spotless spray eliminates stubborn calcium build-up and is designed for stainless steel and ceramics, and Graft is formulated for use on teak and decking.

As part of their campaign to eliminate harmful chemicals on board yachts, Washdown, in partnership with Bio Soul, created a video to explain more about the harmful effects of VOCs. The company hopes all stakeholders will help advocate for the elimination of VOCs in cleaning products and urges you to sign their petition.

Read more about Yachting Ventures’ start-ups.

Want more? Read EcoWatch tips on tackling plastic pollution at sea.

Related Posts Company products compatible Navico, parent company to the Lowrance, Simrad Yachting and B&G brands, and Jeppesen have teamed up to provide consumers with a new charting option.C-MAP MAX-N…

Power Products acquires ProMariner Power Products acquired Professional Mariner (ProMariner). Based in Portsmouth, N.H., ProMariner designs and manufactures electronic onboard marine charging systems, ABYC compliant galvanic isolation products, TruePower…

New audio products launched California-based marine audio products manufacturer Aquatic AV has launched two new products, the DM-5 series waterproof digital media locker and the 6.5-inch full-range coaxial waterproof…

Topics: