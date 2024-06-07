Azimut-Benetti Partners with D-Marin in New Italian Marina

Azimut-Benetti and D-Marin have commenced construction on an 815-berth marina in Livorno, Italy.

It’s been a long time coming, but Azimut-Benetti and D-Marin finally began constructing their 815-berth marina in Livorno, Italy, in April 2024.

The new joint-venture Livorno Marina is designed by Archea of Florence and is projected to be completed in June 2026. Plans are to open sections of the marina as soon as possible ahead of schedule.

The project represents approximately €14 to 15 million and includes dock renovation, meeting spaces, and premium leisure and entertainment amenities. The plan is to reserve 220 square meters for restaurants, 60 square meters for bars, and 250 square meters for office space.

Azimut-Benetti and D-Marin plan to continue their tradition of sustainability in Livorno Marina. The property will use natural elements like trees and hedges to replace fencing, solar panels for a significant proportion of energy production, and recovered rainwater for irrigation.

“We have been working for 20 years with institutions and the local community to materialize the Porta Mare project,” said Paolo Vitelli, founder of Azimut-Benetti. “Today we are proud to launch the final version of the plan approved and appreciated by all the stakeholders involved. The Livorno marina will be a state-of-the-art realization: the historical Medici harbor is incorporated into a modern, beautiful, eco-friendly marina open to the town and to international visitors.”

This sentiment was echoed by Nicolo Caffo, general manager of D-Marin Italia. “D-Marin believes strongly in Livorno. It will be one of the most prestigious marinas in the Mediterranean, built on shared values aligned on premium customer experiences, commercial excellence, sustainability commitments, and innovations,” Caffo said. “In partnership with Azimut-Benetti Group, D-Marin will ensure Livorno Marina flourishes and becomes the renowned yachting hub we know it can be.”

Related Posts Berths in Italian marina for sale MDL Italy, a branch of MDL Marinas Group, has launched the sale of berths in Marina di Stabia in the Bay of Sorrento south of…

Azimut Yachts partners with Samaco Marine Azimut Yachts has recently partnered in Saudi Arabia with Samaco Marine, part of the AlNahla Group. Run by the Sharbatly Family, the group partners with…

Azimut Benetti training centers on management Azimut Benetti Group's yachtmaster event this year centered on megayacht management for captains. The 14th annual event for captains of Azimut Benetti yachts more than…

Topics: