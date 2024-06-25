Dr. Guy Harvey to be Featured in New Documentary

In association with DNA Films, Abundance Studios has begun filming a documentary on world-renowned marine wildlife artist and conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey.

The documentary will showcase Guy Harvey’s life, his passion for ocean conservation, and his contributions to marine science and art. “I am honored and excited to share my journey and commitment to marine conservation through this documentary,” Harvey said.

Harvey has created marine-inspired apparel since 1986, and the brand is committed to producing products that contribute to ocean conservation and marine education. The Guy Harvey Foundation (GHF) collaborates with international, national, and local organizations for scientific research and funds affiliated researchers with the same goals. The GHF also develops educational programs to help foster the next generation of marine conservationists.

The film is directed by 22-time Emmy award-winning filmmaker Nick Nanton. “Guy Harvey’s story is one of passion, dedication, and a relentless pursuit of conservation. He has combined his unique talent of art to bring a spotlight to the world of conservation. Through this documentary, we hope to inspire audiences to look at how they can unite their gifts with their passions to create positive change in the world as well as join us in preserving our oceans for future generations.”

The documentary will begin filming soon in Grand Cayman and is being funded by Abundance Studio’s executive producers. This “cause-based studio” is dedicated to highlighting critical global issues and celebrating the world’s most inspiring people.

“The Guy Harvey documentary checks both of those boxes,” Nanton said.

Read more about the Guy Harvey Foundation.

