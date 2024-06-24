E-Force Marine Debuts Aurora E-Drive to Help Save Energy

The Miami based startup E-Force Marine debuted Aurora E-Drive, a significant power source for electric boats that aims to save energy.

E-Force Marine, a marine electric vehicle enterprise focusing on electric boats, electric drive systems, and electric charging infrastructures, announced the launch of its 100-200 kilowatts Aurora E-Drive. Aurora E-Drive can deliver up to 72% savings in energy for a boat, meaning less emissions, maintenance, and environmental impact.

“We are excited to be one of the first global businesses to join the marine industry’s adoption of electric power,” said Al Hagheyegh, owner and CEO of E-Force Marine, to Yachting Ventures. “The marine industry’s shift to electric has been long overdue. E-Force Marine is ahead of the curve and ready to help new adopters to make the switch.”

Hagheyegh told Yachting Ventures that he spent a ton of time on the water during the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually becoming interested in converting his boat to electric power. Not too long afterwards he pitched his idea to several different companies in hopes of finding a partner that would be interested in changing boats from gas to electric power. After a lack of U.S. interest, Hagheyegh founded E-Force Marine, which his family has ran for the past two years.

The family, including Hagheyegh’s children Armana and Roxana, are designing their own craft and working on partnerships with boat manufacturers. E-Force Marine will provide customizable electric drive systems, with a goal of offering tailormade Aurora E-Drive systems to boat manufacturers.

